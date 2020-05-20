Business briefsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:42 IST
Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan's 'Cricket Academy of Pathans' (CAP) on Wednesday announced partnership with remote coaching platform StanceBeam to provide online training sessions to aspiring cricketers. Bengaluru-based StanceBeam, backed by international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, provides sensor-based smart cricket bat, and uses emerging technologies like internet of things, artificial intelligence, video analytics for training. "With a nationwide footprint, we are focussed on giving international exposure to young talent in India. Our partnership with StanceBeam is a step in that direction," CAP Director and cricketer Irfan said in a statement. Arminder Thind, founder & CEO, StanceBeam said, "At StanceBeam, our key objective is to ensure players can continue to train and improve – anytime and anywhere. COVID-19 posed a challenge to this situation and accelerated the launch of our StanceBeam Connect platform that helps coaches and academies train their students remotely." * * * * * Magenta Power wins contract for 30 KW solar project from Hindustan Aeronautics Renewable energy solutions provider Magenta Power on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract from Hindustan Aeronautics to set up a 30 KW rooftop solar project at its Bengaluru facility
Magenta will commence the work on the project from first week of June, the company said in a statement.
