Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on stimulus hopes, as S&P, Nasdaq hit multi-month highs

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 01:42 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on stimulus hopes, as S&P, Nasdaq hit multi-month highs

The three major averages on Wall St notched their fourth gain in five sessions on Wednesday as investors again bet on a swift economic recovery from coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the potential for more stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 stands at a two-month high and was briefly above its 100-day moving average, a closely watched technical indicator that has acted as a resistance level. The Nasdaq finished at its highest close in three months and was 4.5% below its Feb. 19 record close, as shares of Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc surged to all-time highs.

Gains were broad-based, with each of the 11 major S&P sectors turning higher. The small-cap Russell 2000 index, which usually leads gains out of a recession, outperformed the large-cap indexes. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting showed the central bank pledged to act as appropriate to support the economy until it is on track to recovery, a sentiment that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has voiced in recent days.

"We have way lower interest rates for the foreseeable future, so that effects the multiple that we have to buy discounted stocks at," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh. "And if you give yourself a little bit more time, is it crazy to think everything is going to come back in two years and you are going to hold it three to five years?" Still, with economic data likely to be dismal in the coming weeks, there is concern that stocks may have gotten ahead of themselves, with the S&P up nearly 33% from its March 23 closing low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 369.04 points, or 1.52%, to 24,575.9, the S&P 500 gained 48.67 points, or 1.67%, to 2,971.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 190.67 points, or 2.08%, to 9,375.78. Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to vote next week on giving small businesses more time to utilize their coronavirus aid under the Paycheck Protection Program, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

As states across the country begin to loosen restrictions, hopes for an economic rebound have grown. The NYSE Arca airlines index jumped 5.35% as Delta Air Lines Inc's chief executive officer said he was confident travel will return in the next 12 to 18 months. Target Corp shares declined 2.87% after the big box retailer reported a 64% plunge in quarterly profit, as costs related to the coronavirus outbreak outweighed a surge in online sales.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.68 billion shares, compared to the 11.36 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.70-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trump opens door to in-person G7 June meeting despite pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he may seek to revive a face-to-face meeting of Group of Seven leaders near Washington, after earlier canceling the in-person gathering of world leaders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.I a...

Brazil widens use of malaria drugs in mild coronavirus cases

Brazils health ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for wider use of anti-malarial drugs in mild coronavirus cases, a treatment touted by President Jair Bolsonaro in defiance of public health experts warning of possible health risks....

Direct flights to Greek tourist destinations to begin July 1

Greeces long-awaited tourist season will begin on June 15 with the opening of seasonal hotels, while international flights will begin flying directly to tourist destinations gradually as of July 1, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said We...

Pompeo denies retaliation in firing of State Dept watchdog

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday adamantly denied that he recommended firing the State Departments independent watchdog in retaliation for investigations into Pompeos conduct as Americas top diplomat. But Pompeo again declined to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020