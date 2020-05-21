Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:10 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks little changed ahead of parliament session

China and Hong Kong stocks were little changed on Thursday ahead of the country's annual parliament session, starting this week, that could yield more economic stimulus.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.05% at 2,885.20. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.06%, with its financial sector sub-index losing 0.07%, the real estate index falling 0.08%, while its healthcare sub-index rose 2.07%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.14% to 9,884.44, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.01% at 24,397.29. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.09%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.46%.

** Chinese parliament's annual session is expected to unveil stimulus measures to spur its economy battered by the novel coronavirus, as leaders grapple with problems from surging unemployment to worsening U.S. ties. ** Currently investors are taking a wait-and-see approach, as they await policies from the meeting, analysts at Everbright Securities said in note.

** China recorded two new COVID-19 cases for May 20, down from five a day earlier. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was barely changed while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.32%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.1054 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 7.093. ** By 0403 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.83% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

