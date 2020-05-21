Left Menu
Pantum Assists Salespeople and Distributors in the Indian Market to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges

PTI | Zhuhai | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:37 IST
ZHUHAI, China, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in India, Pantum has sent critical medical supplies to local sales teams and is actively working with its local distributors to combat the challenges unleashed by the pandemic. As brick-and-mortar stores are currently only open in certain regions, Pantum has mobilized its local sales staff to shift to working from home quickly. To further optimize its local services, Pantum is actively organizing online sales staff training, covering product, marketing, management, and company culture training. In doing so, Pantum seeks to ensure that business expansion and service improvement can swiftly pick up when the pandemic subsides.

With its close attention to employee and partner health and safety, Pantum has sent masks to each local salesperson as they continue to actively seek bids and prepare themselves for the rapid resumption of work. In the meantime, Pantum has also ensured that their distributor partners are able to confront difficulties, and they have expressed their gratitude for the care that Pantum has shown them, as well as how Pantum products have helped them achieve impressive business results. Several partners have conveyed their appreciation of Pantum and its products. • "Pantum has cultivated a very positive brand image in the market," said Mr. Umang Lalani, CEO of Lalani Infotech Ltd., a pioneer in IT, telecom, and home appliance distribution in India with a strong network of 5,000+ dealers. "Pantum printers are known for being cost-effective and easy to use without compromising on quality and efficiency, creating significant value for users." • "Pantum is a fairly new name in the Indian market and in competition with brands like HP, Epson, and Canon," said Mr. Munish Jain, CEO of Paramount International, a New Delhi-based distributor. "We are confident that we can create a good market share for their products. The customers who have been using Pantum have been recommending it to others." • "Pantum offers an exciting range of laser printers, and their management and field team have a clear idea of how to address the Indian market, with lots of exciting plans in the works," said Mr. Saikat Mahapatra, CEO of Laptop Forum, a leading distributor of IT equipment in India. "Customers understand that Pantum is the best value for money." Pantum has teamed up with 50 dealer partners for elevating national sales channels across 20 states in India, with 1,500 stores in first-tier and significant second-tier cities. In addition to continuously improving its distributor network, Pantum is committed to standing with its partners to combat the pandemic and leveraging its brand and product strengths to help them achieve continued business success. About Pantum Founded in 2010, Pantum is the original printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion and is currently active in more than 50 markets and regions across the world, including China, the US, Europe, the Middle East, and South Africa. Driven by its patented technology, Pantum is continuously innovating its office products so as to meet the evolving needs of customers, offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its Indian customers thanks to its cost-effective products, services, and sales policies.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200520/2809213-1 PWR PWR.

