Forrester Announces Pandemic Response Webcast Series 2020 For Indian Enterprises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:40 IST
Six complimentary webcast sessions will bring together nine Forrester global thought leaders NEW DELHI, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 upends business plans for 2020, it is imperative that firms adapt quickly to this new normal. Forrester today announced its Pandemic Response Webcast Series 2020, which features six complimentary webcasts held from June 2-11 and presented by Forrester's leading analysts from across the globe. This webcast series is specially curated to help executive leadership in India address the new challenges emerging from the next phase of this global pandemic. The Indian business landscape is more dynamic than ever, and COVID-19 has added an additional layer of complexity. The new normal arising from the pandemic will force enterprises to redefine their decades-old business models. Forrester's Pandemic Response Webcast Series 2020 aims to help firms embrace market adaptiveness, explore new business models and revenue streams, launch personalized services; and improve not only customer, but also employee experience quality.

"As economic activity resumes in the pandemic management phase, we expect Indian firms to refocus on revenue growth," said Ashutosh Sharma, VP and research director, Forrester. "To make up for lost time and money, many firms will rush to play the short game and lose sight of long-term benefits -- but progressive firms will leverage customer and market behavior to place their bets on long-term, sustainable growth. Leading firms will also need to emphasize the development of a future-fit technology management and organizational structure." Full agenda for the Pandemic Response Webcast Series 2020: Date Time (IST) Webcast title Speaker details 2 June, Tuesday 3:00 - 4:00 PM Enterprise Post-Pandemic Response: Why You Must Respond Differently Ashutosh Sharma, VP and research director Amit Bhatia, senior analyst Satish Meena, senior forecast analyst Vasupradha Srinivasan, senior analyst 3 June, Wednesday 3:00 - 3:45 PM The Brave New World Of Work Leslie Joseph, principal analyst 5 June, Friday 3:00 - 3:45 PM Improve CX While Cutting Costs Amit Bhatia, senior analyst Vasupradha Srinivasan, senior analyst 8 June, Monday 3:00 - 4:00 PM Emergency IT Cost Optimization -- Five Actions You Should Take To Reduce External IT Costs And Preserve Cash Duncan Jones, VP and principal analyst 10 June, Wednesday 3:00 - 4:00 PM Unlock The Potential To Acquire The Next 100 Million Customers Arnav Gupta, analyst Satish Meena, senior forecast analyst 11 June, Thursday 4:30 - 5:30 PM Enable Your Organization's IT Continuity Securely Joseph Blankenship, VP and research director Naveen Chhabra, senior analyst Resources: • Register to attend the Forrester Pandemic Response Webcast Series 2020. • View the full agenda and speakers.

• Media interested in attending and covering this webcast series may contact press@forrester.com. • Visit Forrester's COVID-19 Insights Hub for the latest guidance for leaders to address the growing business and employee experience implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

About Forrester Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to drive customer-obsessed vision, strategy, and execution that accelerate growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 690,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive peer groups, certifications, and events, we are revolutionizing how businesses grow in the age of the customer; learn more at forrester.com. Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191120/2648771-1LOGO PWR PWR

