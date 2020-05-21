Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tread lightly, await China policy meeting

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 11:38 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tread lightly, await China policy meeting

Asian shares and Wall Street futures stepped back on Thursday as resurgent concerns about the long-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak offset some of this week's earlier enthusiasm about economies re-opening.

Investors were also looking ahead to a key policy gathering in China that may yield more economic stimulus, while recent data from around the world reinforced views that a sustainable recovery may not come for several months. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%, having rallied around 3% so far this week. S&P 500 e-mini stock futures fell 0.54%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 1.02%, German DAX futures fell 0.92%, and FTSE futures were off 0.58%, pointing to a soft session in Europe. Broad risk appetite has been checked somewhat by escalating tensions between the United States and China due to President Donald Trump's criticism of Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Australian shares, which have been hampered by concerns about a trade row with China, pulled back slightly from a two-month high. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.05% after data showed the country's exports collapsed in April.

Shares in China fell 0.19% before the start of the annual parliament meeting on Friday. The focus will be on Premier Li Keqiang's 2020 work report on the opening day of the National People's Congress (NPC), where he is expected to announce key economic targets and details on fiscal stimulus plans.

Global equities were buoyed this week as governments around the world gradually loosened their coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but many investors remain wary of the outlook as a raft of recent data suggested a full-blown recovery is likely some way off. "Equities are still in an uptrend, but the pace of the rebound has been a little quick and we are running into resistance," said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co in Tokyo.

"The (global) services sector has been decimated. The level of unemployed suggests this recovery will take some time." On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 1.67% on Wednesday, but the positive mood did not last into Asian trade.

U.S. crude rose 1.79% to $34.09 a barrel, while Brent crude also rose 1.79% to $36.39 per barrel in a sign of easing concerns about a supply glut. The dollar edged higher to $1.0956 per euro and rose to $1.2291 against the British pound.

The greenback also gained against the Australian and New Zealand dollars in a sign that some investors remain averse to risk. Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's April meeting released on Wednesday showed policymakers reaffirmed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero until they are confident the economy is on track to recovery.

The U.S. government auctioned $20 billion of 20-year debt on Wednesday for the first time since 1986. The 20-year yield eased slightly to 1.1549% in Asia, while the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 0.6639% as traders sought the safety of government debt. Another $54 billion of 20-year bonds are expected over the next three months as the U.S. government ramps up spending to fund the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

All benches of Delhi HC to take up urgent matters via video conferencing from Friday

The Delhi High Court has decided that from Friday all its judges will sit everyday to take up urgent matters of all kinds via video conferencing. The step follows the high court and the lower courts together having taken up 20,726 urgent ma...

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the extremely severe cyclone Amphan ripped through the state, leaving 12 people dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-...

Japan's Abe wants to build ventilators that hospitals probably don't need

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to build 2,000 new ventilators for coronavirus patients that even the government says hospitals are unlikely to need.Instead, the plan, announced in April, appears to be more about bringing hom...

EU mulling solvency aid for firms, commissioner tells Handelsblatt

The European Union is considering offering aid to companies that have fallen on hard times due to the coronavirus pandemic and are not receiving support from their national governments, EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told Handels...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020