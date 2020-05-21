Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 12:53 IST
HMSI to resume manufacturing operations from next week in phased manner

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it will resume manufacturing operations across its four plants in the country in two phases, with Karnataka-based facility kickstarting the process from next week. With a 360-degree outlook of balancing the forward and backend linkages across its ecosystem and the evolving market demand, the company has aligned its production plans, HMSI said in a statement.

Production will resume in a phased manner starting May 25 from company's biggest plant in Narsapura in Karnataka, followed by other three plants from first week of June, it added. Around 99 per cent of the company's 300 plus supplier plants too have received the necessary approvals to resume their operations and are in advanced stages of resuming production, HMSI said.

"Honda is taking a calibrated approach across its entire ecosystem ensuring synergy for stable and efficient operations," it added. On the market demand side, over 60 per cent of company dealers have by now resumed their sales and service operations, it noted.

Initial enquiries, though still subdued compared to the pre-lockdown period, are picking up momentum every day, the company said. "Hence, strategically aligning supply chain with market demand and available BS-VI inventory across its network, the company is set to resume production from its four factories in a staggered manner from May 25," it added.

The two-wheeler major currently has an installed production capacity of 64 lakh units per annum..

