Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anarock posts 36 pc spike in FY20 revenue; aims 30 pc growth this fiscal despite COVID-19 headwinds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:57 IST
Anarock posts 36 pc spike in FY20 revenue; aims 30 pc growth this fiscal despite COVID-19 headwinds

Property brokerage firm Anarock has clocked 36 per cent growth in its revenue at Rs 256 crore during the last fiscal year despite demand slowdown in Indian real estate market, a top company official said on Thursday. The Mumbai-based firm had posted a revenue of Rs 188 crore in financial year 2018-19. "We have achieved a gross revenue of Rs 256 crore during the last fiscal. The bulk of revenue came from housing brokerage with contributions from other consultancy services that we provide to our clients in retail and capital markets segments," Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri told PTI. Out of the total revenue, around Rs 220 crore came from the housing brokerage business. The company had become profitable during the 2018-19 fiscal year. Puri said the company's revenue grew on the back of improved housing demand for residential projects being developed by branded developers and marketed by organised brokerage houses. "Home buyers are largely gravitating towards ready-to-move-in inventory or near completion projects," he added. Asked about the revenue outlook for this fiscal year, Puri said the company has set a target of 30 per cent growth despite the outbreak of coronavirus. "We remain confident that we will come very close to this target despite COVID-19 as our digital sales platform has already outperformed our estimates. “End-users are actively on the market and we will align our efforts with the dynamics of this demand as consumer behaviour unfolds over the next 8-10 weeks," he added.

Housing segment has been facing a multi-year demand slowdown because of high prices and default in execution of projects by many builders, particularly in the national capital region. The pain in the sector has been further aggravated due to nationwide lockdown, which has brought construction and marketing activities to a grinding halt. To mitigate the impact, real estate developers and brokerage houses are adopting digital tools to achieve new sales bookings. Anarock was formed by Puri in April 2017 after quitting global property consultant JLL India where he worked for a decade as chairman and country head. He bought the residential brokerage arm of JLL to start his business.

The company currently 1has ,800 employees across 14 offices in major cities of India and two facilities in UAE to tap non-resident Indians looking to buy real estate in India..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FM to meet PSU bank chiefs on Friday, to review credit flow

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks PSBs on Friday to discuss various issues, including loan disbursement, as part of efforts to revive the economy reeling under the COVID-19 impac...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 net up 3.3 pc at Rs 204 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.32 per cent increase in its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 204.15 crore helped by tax reversals. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 197.59 crore in the January-March qu...

Hold weekly meet of special task force set up to woo investment: Karnataka CM to Chief Secretary

In order to attract companies moving out of China, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to hold weekly meeting of Special Task Force created to woo the multinational companies. Duri...

Delhi LG asks DDA for moratorium on lease rent, licence fee

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, suggesting that a panel be formed to help people and businesses in these tough times with special focus on protection of interests of labourers. According to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020