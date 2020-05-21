Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veer Foundation drives sanitisation and extends helping hand to migrant workers in a fight against Covid19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:26 IST
Veer Foundation drives sanitisation and extends helping hand to migrant workers in a fight against Covid19

Sanitised 16,000 housing societies, hospitals, BMC Ambulances, public transport vehicles and offices free of cost Served food to migrant workers, Senior Citizens and differently-abled and had been relentlessly working since April 4, 2020 to support the containment of Covid19 Mumbai, 21th May, 2020: The lockdown due to Covid19 has seen Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar based Foundation is leading the way on various fronts. The foundation has organised mega sanitisation drive in more than 16,000 housing societies, hospitals, BMC Ambulances, offices and public transport vehicles since April 4, 2020. The Foundation came out with this mega drive to bring difference in society to protect the people and country from Covid19. The sanitation drive was successfully undertaken across Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kurla, Sion, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikroli, Dadar, Parel, Juhu, Vile Parle, South Mumbai, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayandar and Powai. The entire cost of sanitisation equipment and the chemical used in sanitisation are provided free of cost by the Foundation. The foundation is very keen to expand this sanitisation drive to other cities like Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in near future. Even after lifting the lockdown, citizens of the country should continue to take precautions to not get infected with Covid19. In this endeavour to contain Covid19, Veer Foundation will continue sanitisation drive. Sanitation is the key in containing Covid19 and one has to sanitize their societies, hospitals, Ambulances, offices and public transportation vehicles at regular intervals. The members of the Foundation has followed all safety measures like wearing masks and gloves while sanitisation. Commenting on the Foundations efforts in containing Covid19, Mr. Nitin Sanghavi, Trustee said, “We strive to contain the spread of Covid19 in Mumbai in specific and across India. In this endeavour, we had set out to help citizens of the country. Our fellow trustees and volunteers have been working tirelessly for the last two months driving awareness and sanitisation across Mumbai. As you all are aware that Senior Citizens, differently-abled and the migrant workers had been badly affected during the Covid19. Veer Foundation has helped them by providing food for the last two months. The Foundation would like to assist our fellow citizens to fight Covid19, so that we all can have safe life and resume normalcy very soon. Let’s work together to make India free from Covid-19,” About Veer Foundation: Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar based Foundation, is a symbol of humanity, which strives for the welfare of people and animals. Nitin Sanghavi and family are the Trustees and members of the foundation. The foundation has organised many welfare activities during its existence in the last decade and continue to strive for the betterment of people of the country. It has served the people of Mumbai and rest of the country, whenever there was a crisis.

The foundation truly believes that, serving the mankind and animals is the best service one can render in one’s life and is the only way to contribute for the betterment of inclusive and progressive society. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA human spaceflight chief resigns ahead of launchNASAs human spaceflight chief Doug Loverro has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by agency employees on Tuesday, just a wee...

People News Roundup: Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero; Widow of late John Glenn dies at 100

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age ...

Fire breaks out in office complex in west Delhi, four men rescued

Four men were rescued from a fire that broke out at an office complex in west Delhis Furniture Market area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. The fire department said a call about the blaze was received at around 2 pm after wh...

Tripura CM hails signing of Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route between India and Bangladesh

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday hailed the signing of Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route between Bangladesh and India, saying it will strengthen bilateral trades of both countries, boost the states economy and help Tripur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020