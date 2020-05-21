Veer Foundation drives sanitisation and extends helping hand to migrant workers in a fight against Covid19

Sanitised 16,000 housing societies, hospitals, BMC Ambulances, public transport vehicles and offices free of cost Served food to migrant workers, Senior Citizens and differently-abled and had been relentlessly working since April 4, 2020 to support the containment of Covid19 Mumbai, 21th May, 2020: The lockdown due to Covid19 has seen Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar based Foundation is leading the way on various fronts. The foundation has organised mega sanitisation drive in more than 16,000 housing societies, hospitals, BMC Ambulances, offices and public transport vehicles since April 4, 2020. The Foundation came out with this mega drive to bring difference in society to protect the people and country from Covid19. The sanitation drive was successfully undertaken across Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kurla, Sion, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikroli, Dadar, Parel, Juhu, Vile Parle, South Mumbai, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayandar and Powai. The entire cost of sanitisation equipment and the chemical used in sanitisation are provided free of cost by the Foundation. The foundation is very keen to expand this sanitisation drive to other cities like Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in near future. Even after lifting the lockdown, citizens of the country should continue to take precautions to not get infected with Covid19. In this endeavour to contain Covid19, Veer Foundation will continue sanitisation drive. Sanitation is the key in containing Covid19 and one has to sanitize their societies, hospitals, Ambulances, offices and public transportation vehicles at regular intervals. The members of the Foundation has followed all safety measures like wearing masks and gloves while sanitisation. Commenting on the Foundations efforts in containing Covid19, Mr. Nitin Sanghavi, Trustee said, “We strive to contain the spread of Covid19 in Mumbai in specific and across India. In this endeavour, we had set out to help citizens of the country. Our fellow trustees and volunteers have been working tirelessly for the last two months driving awareness and sanitisation across Mumbai. As you all are aware that Senior Citizens, differently-abled and the migrant workers had been badly affected during the Covid19. Veer Foundation has helped them by providing food for the last two months. The Foundation would like to assist our fellow citizens to fight Covid19, so that we all can have safe life and resume normalcy very soon. Let’s work together to make India free from Covid-19,” About Veer Foundation: Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar based Foundation, is a symbol of humanity, which strives for the welfare of people and animals. Nitin Sanghavi and family are the Trustees and members of the foundation. The foundation has organised many welfare activities during its existence in the last decade and continue to strive for the betterment of people of the country. It has served the people of Mumbai and rest of the country, whenever there was a crisis.

The foundation truly believes that, serving the mankind and animals is the best service one can render in one’s life and is the only way to contribute for the betterment of inclusive and progressive society. PWR PWR