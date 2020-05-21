Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aviation stocks rally as domestic passenger flights to resume from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:51 IST
Aviation stocks rally as domestic passenger flights to resume from Monday

Aviation stocks on Thursday rallied, with InterGlobe Aviation rising over 7 per cent at close of trade, after the government announced that domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner. InterGlobe Aviation shares zoomed 7.28 per cent to close at Rs 978.25 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 12.84 per cent to Rs 1,029.

SpiceJet also jumped 4.88 per cent to Rs 42.95 -- its upper circuit limit. Domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. "Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May," Puri said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rising exports, cost efficiency to help aluminium makers bear 4-yr low prices: Report

Aluminium prices have declined to four-year lows and domestic demand has evaporated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rising exports, cost efficiency and adequate cash will help producers weather the disruption, a report said. Fiscal 2021...

World News Roundup: The U.S. to sell Taiwan $180 million of torpedoes; Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China plans national security laws for Hong Kong after months of unrest reportChina will propose national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last years often violent pro-democracy ...

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA human spaceflight chief resigns ahead of launchNASAs human spaceflight chief Doug Loverro has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by agency employees on Tuesday, just a wee...

People News Roundup: Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero; Widow of late John Glenn dies at 100

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020