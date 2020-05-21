Left Menu
MG Motor launches contact-free sales, service initiatives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:25 IST
MG Motor launches contact-free sales, service initiatives

MG Motor India on Thursday introduced contact-free technology-assisted sales and service initiatives under the 'MG Shield+' programme in view of operating with new norms, including sanitisation and social distancing, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The programme offers a comprehensive umbrella of sales and service initiatives designed with a key focus on contact-free technology, doorstep delivery of services and enhanced sanitisation, the company said in a statement. It comes with voice-guided demonstration of its vehicles; OTA (over-the-air) updates of infotainment systems of MG cars without needing to visit service stations and several quick services including sanitisation, disinfection and fumigation through trained technicians at home. MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, "In the new era, digital and contact-less experiences play an even more crucial role. Shield+ is an umbrella sales and service programme aimed at the complete convenience of our customers in the new normal and is a testimony of our commitment to the safety of our customers." MG Motor India said it is completely geared up for working in new norms, including sanitisation and social distancing. In the current scenario, its prime focus remains on health and well-being of its employees. Shield+ also ensures the safety of both its customers as well as its employees by conducting thermal scanning of all staff and visitors, equipping them with PPE, and periodic sanitisation of display cars and premises alongside other initiatives, the company added.

