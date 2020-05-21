IHG Hotels & Resorts enhances cleanliness, hygiene measures across hotels

Global hospitality major IHG Hotels & Resorts has said it is focussing on enhanced user experience with new cleaning protocols and service standards, a move aimed at instilling confidence in guests and employees in the wake of COVID-19 spread. The company is using new, science-led protocols and service measures, partnering with leading experts, and launching a global initiative 'IHG Clean Promise', to give guests greater confidence and hotel teams the protection needed, IHG said in a statement. "By combining IHG's world-class knowledge and processes, with cutting-edge expertise from Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, we can reassure guests and colleagues that we're focused on protecting their health and wellbeing," IHG CEO Keith Barr said. This includes looking at where technology can make a difference, deploying enhanced, highly visible and more frequent cleaning measures, and different approaches to food and beverage, he added.

The hospitality firm is rolling out the initiative globally, starting on June 1, 2020, the statement said. Leading this work is company's new Global Cleanliness Board, a group of IHG experts in operations, health, safety and guest experience, it added. IHG currently franchises, leases, manages or owns approximately 5,900 hotels in more than 100 countries. It has 36 hotels in India at present.