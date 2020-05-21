Left Menu
Development News Edition

IHG Hotels & Resorts enhances cleanliness, hygiene measures across hotels

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:34 IST
IHG Hotels & Resorts enhances cleanliness, hygiene measures across hotels

Global hospitality major IHG Hotels & Resorts has said it is focussing on enhanced user experience with new cleaning protocols and service standards, a move aimed at instilling confidence in guests and employees in the wake of COVID-19 spread.  The company is using new, science-led protocols and service measures, partnering with leading experts, and launching a global initiative 'IHG Clean Promise', to give guests greater confidence and hotel teams the protection needed, IHG said in a statement.  "By combining IHG's world-class knowledge and processes, with cutting-edge expertise from Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, we can reassure guests and colleagues that we're focused on protecting their health and wellbeing," IHG CEO Keith Barr said. This includes looking at where technology can make a difference, deploying enhanced, highly visible and more frequent cleaning measures, and different approaches to food and beverage, he added.

The hospitality firm is rolling out the initiative globally, starting on June 1, 2020, the statement said. Leading this work is company's new Global Cleanliness Board, a group of IHG experts in operations, health, safety and guest experience, it added.  IHG currently franchises, leases, manages or owns approximately 5,900 hotels in more than 100 countries. It has 36 hotels in India at present.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Wuhan says conducted 887,321 COVID-19 tests; Britain agrees on deal on antibody tests and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Chinas Wuhan says conducted 887,321 COVID-19 tests on May 20The city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 887,321 nucleic acid tests on May...

South Africans urged to save water as dam levels begin downward spiral

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called upon every citizen to start saving water in earnest and use its availability as a weapon to fight COVID-19.The current water levels have the potential to sustain us ...

Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted: Karnataka government

The Karnataka government on Thursday clarified that marriages that have been already scheduled for May 24 and 31 will be exempted from Sunday complete lockdown measure prescribed by the administration as part of the fourth phase of COVID-19...

MIHAN India cancels GMR contract for development of Nagpur Airport

MIHAN India Ltd has cancelled the contract for development of Nagpur Airport awarded to GMR Infrastructure, according to an official. GMR Airports Ltd GAL, GMR Infrastructures subsidiary, had received the formal letter of award from MIHAN I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020