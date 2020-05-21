Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon at risk of a major food crisis: PM sounds alarm

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:02 IST
Lebanon at risk of a major food crisis: PM sounds alarm

Lebanon's financial meltdown could tip the country into a full-blown food crisis, as people hit by soaring prices and the fallout of COVID-19 become unable to afford even basics like bread, the prime minister warned.

Lebanon has been paralysed by an economic crisis that has seen dollars dry up, banks impose tight capital controls, unemployment surge, and a sovereign debt default in March - all before the compounding blow of the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the pandemic could trigger a global food security emergency that would put vulnerable countries like Lebanon at particular risk.

"Once the breadbasket of the Eastern Mediterranean, Lebanon is facing a dramatic challenge that seemed unimaginable a decade ago: the risk of a major food crisis," he wrote in the Washington Post. He said attempts by some countries to restrict food exports must be resisted and called on the United States and European Union to set up an emergency fund to help the Middle East avoid a humanitarian disaster.

"Starvation may spark a new migration flow to Europe and further destabilize the (Middle Eastern) region," he added. Lebanon entered talks with the International Monetary Fund this month, hoping to secure $10 billion in aid that would partially fund an economic reform programme to cut state waste and overhaul a banking sector steeped in losses.

Meanwhile, the situation has grown dire. Lebanon's currency, the pound, has collapsed on a parallel market outside commercial banks, doubling the price of food in the import-dependent country since January and sparking unrest that has led to banks across the country being burned and a protester killed.

"A few weeks ago, Lebanon witnessed its first 'hunger protests'. Many Lebanese have already stopped buying meat, fruits and vegetables, and may soon find it difficult to afford even bread," wrote Diab. FOOD IMPORTS AT RISK

Food importers worry that dwindling dollars are on the verge of running out, and that the dollars available could reach a price level that would put food out of reach for a growing class of impoverished Lebanese. "Within two months, if the trend stays like this, we will not be able to find enough dollars to make transfers abroad to buy basic things," said Hani Bohsali, a major food importer.

Bohsali said food imports required financing of about $5 million per day and importers were increasingly unable to find enough banknotes to complete new orders. "If you can't finance 50% of your shipment, the whole shipment is gone," said Bohsali.

Fearing shortages, some supermarkets have begun to ration items for customers, placing limits on how many can be purchased at a time. In a televised address on Thursday, Diab said the central bank would begin providing dollars for food imports, part of steps to curb the currency's slide on the parallel market where it has lost about 65% of its value since October.

Importers said the pound was trading at around 4250 to the dollar on Thursday versus the official peg of 1507.5, which has remained available only for buyers of fuel, medicine, and wheat. But even dollars at the parallel market rate have become elusive amid a crackdown on exchange houses for not complying with a 3200 price level that has seen money changers arrested, prompting them to strike.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar trades in narrow range as four-day euro rally fizzles

The dollar traded in a narrow range against major peers on Thursday as investors weighed the impact of the global economic lockdown, and the euros four-day rally against the U.S. currency on optimism about a closer fiscal union in Europe ra...

UK, U.S. defence ministers discuss "disinformation" from Russia, China

Britains defence minister Ben Wallace and his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper discussed the need to tackle disinformation coming from Russia and China on Thursday, the British government said.Wallace and Esper discussed concerns about Russian a...

Migrants queue up at Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi, hoping to get ticket back home

Hoping to return to their native places, migrant workers from different parts of the national capital and other states, have been queuing up outside east Delhis Yamuna Sports Complex, which has been turned into a shelter for them amid the c...

Singapore's health ministry confirms 448 new coronavirus cases, one more death

Singapores health ministry said on Thursday it confirmed another 448 coronavirus cases, taking the city-states tally of infections to 29,812.Most of the newly reported cases are from migrant-worker dormitories, the health ministry said. Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020