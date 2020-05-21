Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIIT Tech Rs 337-cr buyback offer to open on May 29

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:04 IST
NIIT Tech Rs 337-cr buyback offer to open on May 29

NIIT Technologies on Thursday said its Rs 337.4-crore buyback offer will commence from May 29. The company, in a regulatory filing, said Sebi had provided an extension for dispatching the letter of offer within 15 days from the closure of the lockdown as mandated by the government.

"This is to now inform you that pursuant to the Sebi circular...dated May 14, 2020, where certain relaxations were granted relating to procedural matters for takeovers and buybacks, the company has completed the dispatch of the letter of offer to the eligible shareholders holding shares as on record date (March 12, 2020)," it added. According to the update provided to the stock exchanges, the buyback offer will open on May 29 and close on June 11.

The company, in December last year, said its board has approved a proposal to buy back up to 19,56,290 fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each at a price of up to Rs 1,725 per share. The buyback proposal, through the tender offer route, aggregated up to Rs 337.46 crore. In February this year, shareholders of NIIT Technologies had approved the buyback plan by requisite majority.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Man held for posting indecent content on Himachal cop's FB page

A man has been arrested for allegedly posting obscene and offending content on the Facebook page of Kangra SP, a police official said on Thursday. Anshul Kumar, a resident of Bindusar village in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district, was arrest...

Delhi will soon have more recovered patients than active COVID-19 cases: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said soon the number of patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus will be more than the active cases in the national capital. Am so proud of our team of doctors and nurses who ha...

Fifty-nine new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total number climbs to 1,449: Officials.

Fifty-nine new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir total number climbs to 1,449 Officials....

COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Bengal as social-distancing norms go up in smoke: Doctors

With Cyclone Amphan wreaking havoc in West Bengal, including Kolkata, senior medical practitioners at the frontline in the war against COVID-19 are apprehensive that the number of cases would rise substantially in the days ahead as the soci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020