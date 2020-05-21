Cyclone Amphan disrupts corporate functioning, IT sector in Kolkata

Cyclone Amphan that ravaged coastal belt of West Bengal and Kolkata disrupted corporate functioning and board meetings on Thursday after the Internet connectivity and power remained a challenge. The information technology sector also remained badly affected. "Most of the employees of our members working from home in city and outskirts but their work was badly affected for internet issues and leased lines have also failed. We expect things might improve from tomorrow onwards," IT sector body Nasscom (east) regional director Nirupam Chaudhuri told PTI.

At least two city-based companies, Birla Corporation and Tata Metaliks postponed their respective board meetings scheduled for Thursday. Birla Corporation said due to inclement weather (AMPHAN Cyclone), the meeting of the board of directors scheduled to be held on Thursday has been postponed and the same will now be convened on Friday, the 22nd May.

While, Tata Metaliks informed bourses that due to the telecom and internet connectivity issues on account of disruption caused by Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata, where many of directors reside, the board meeting scheduled for Thursday for account finalisation stands rescheduled. Vodafone Idea, Airtel and BSNL had blamed cyclonic conditions and power outages for disruption in voice and data services. The power utility for Kolkata, parts of Howrah, CESC Ltd, did not respond though there were allegations of outage in several parts under their command.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Port Trust, said they have resumed port operations this morning. But there had been disruptions in vessel management system as the outstation post cables damaged, but alternative systems are in use, officials said.

There had been some other damages but major port assets, including vessels are safe since adequate precautions were taken, chairman Vinit Kumar said..