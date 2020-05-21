Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indiabulls Group asks nearly 2,000 employees to resign, says part of annual attrition cycle

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:35 IST
Indiabulls Group asks nearly 2,000 employees to resign, says part of annual attrition cycle

Diversified financial services group Indiabulls Group has asked nearly 2,000 employees to resign from the company. The Group, however, said this was part of the annual attrition cycle and claimed these were not lay-offs.        "The company typically sees an attrition of 10-15 per cent of its workforce every year during April-May in the normal course of business. This year we waited till we got clarity from the Supreme Court and MHA. There are no layoffs other than in the normal course of business due to attrition and as per the performance trend of the entire year and not just a couple of months," Indiabulls Group said in a statement.

The group did not disclose any specific numbers. The group employs more than 26,000 people and in FY2019-20 itself, it added more than 7,000 new members, the statement said.

Recently, employees of the group's housing finance arm Indiabulls Housing Finance claimed that they were asked to resign from the company by their reporting manager on May 15, 2020, with their last working day as May 31, 2020. A few employees of the mortgage lender told PTI that they were not being allowed to serve the three-month notice period.

"Our appointment letter mentions a notice period of three months from both parties. We had requested them to let us serve the notice period so that we can look for a new job," an employee told PTI.    The company's spokesperson, however, said the notice period will vary as per the contract of employees. Some employees of the company have claimed that they received a transfer order as they have not submitted their resignation.     "I am currently in Noida and the company has transferred to the southern part of the country. They want me to report to duty from the new location from May 25, 2020. How am I supposed to reach there?” said another employee who shared the transfer order issued to her by the company on May 20, 2020 with PTI.    The spokesperson said the company is continuously having dialogue on the issue with the employees.        Many employees also took to a microblogging site to vent their discontent over the drastic step taken by the company.

"#indiabulls firing is forcing us to resign without any notice period I am only one source for my family who is earning and manage,” one Vandana Chaudhari tweeted. Another employee of the company, Uday Sheth, tweeted, “Sir/madam Since last two years I am the employee of INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LTD yesterday(15/05/2020) suddenly I got the whatsapp call of my seniors and they forcing us to resign and 31/05/2020 will be your last day. In current situation were we get job.” PTI HV DP ANZ MR MR.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Southwest to limit bookings to keep seats open through July

Southwest Airlines Co will continue to limit bookings on its flights through at least July to give passengers space between seats, CEO Gary Kelly told shareholders on Thursday, mirroring a plan by competitor Delta Air Line In. Social distan...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases broadly stable

Italy recorded 156 new deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic on Thursday, against 161 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases also declined slightly to 642 from 665 on Wednesday. The total death toll...

LPGA boss says players will keep status for 2021 season

Top women golfers will keep their status on the LPGA Tour for 2021, commissioner Mike Whan says, because the coronavirus-halted 2020 campaign has not delivered the season they earned. Whan says the abbreviated season, shuttered in February ...

China says it will not accept US lawsuit on COVID-19; warns countermeasures

China on Thursday said it will not accept any unwarranted lawsuit or demand for compensation from the US over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and warned countermeasures if America passes any legislation or legal cases blaming Beiji...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020