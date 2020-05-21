Left Menu
COVID-19: Wipro Consumer launches anti-germ liquid detergent, fabric conditioner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:20 IST
COVID-19: Wipro Consumer launches anti-germ liquid detergent, fabric conditioner
Wipro Limited Image Credit: ANI

With the coronavirus crisis prompting consumers to focus more on health and hygiene, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has launched a liquid fabric wash and fabric conditioner with germ protection formula which helps disinfect clothes. The company, which owns brands such as Santoor and Chandrika, senses good opportunity in the anti-germ category. It is also bullish on the premium fabric care segment, which is witnessing a high double-digit growth with liquid wash solutions

"We have been planning this whole new initiative for some time and it has been fast tracked after the COVID situation," Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Vice-President (Marketing) S Prasanna Rai told PTI. Across categories, there is now higher awareness for sanitising products, he said. "There would be a set of people who would look for sanitising products going forward. Every category will have segmentation, where there will be players either through new brands or variants operating in hygiene/sanitising space," he said, adding, "I would call this as fabric play with the segment of sanitisation." Wipro Consumer Care would compete with players like Hindustan Unilever and RB, which have also expanded their offerings in the liquid fabric wash and fabric conditioner space. "Though the play of (liquid fabric care) is small but it is growing phenomenally by more than 35 to 40 per cent," he said, adding that in states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh penetration is quite high.

