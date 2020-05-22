RBI slashes repo rate by 40 bps, extends loan moratorium by 3 months

Left Menu
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent and extended the loan repayment moratorium for another three months up to August 31.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-05-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:22 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent and extended the loan repayment moratorium for another three months up to August 31. As a result, the reverse repo rate stands at 3.35 per cent, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 5:1 in favour of the decision.

Repo rate is the rate at which a country's central bank lends money to commercial banks, and the reverse repo rate is the rate at which it borrows from them. With GDP growth in the current financial year expected to be in negative territory due to COVID-19 crisis, there has been a collapse in urban and rural demand since March.

A gradual revival of economic activity and demand is expected by the second half (October 2020 to March 2021), said Das adding the central bank is ready to use all its instruments to address the dynamics of an unknown future. He said the volume of world trade can shrink by 13 to 32 per cent this year.

The Governor said the group exposure limit of banks is being increased from 25 to 30 per cent of eligible capital base for enabling the corporates to meet their funding requirements from banks. The increased limit will be applicable up to June 30, 2021. Das said that food inflation which had eased from January 2020 peak in February and March has now surged to 8.6 per cent in April.

However, agriculture and allied activities have given a beacon of hope for the country with a forecast of normal south-west monsoons. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

