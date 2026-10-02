Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday paid floral tributes at Bapu Ghat in Langer Houz on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 17:27 IST
Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/X/@TelanganaCMO). Image Credit: ANI
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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday paid floral tributes at Bapu Ghat in Langer Houz on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. According to the release, the Chief Minister and the Governor also inaugurated a digital museum at Bapu Ghat.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Azharuddin and Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Vem Narender Reddy, Government Advisor V Hanumantha Rao, Government Whips Addanki Dayakar and Ramachandra Naik, MLAs, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, DGP CV Anand and other senior state government officials attended the event. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and several senior leaders across party lines paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament House) in Delhi on the occassion of the 157th birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Father of the Nation, on Friday.

Union Ministers including the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J. P. Nadda, Minister of Parliamentary & Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and MoS in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan were among those who paid their respects at the event in Samvidhan Sadan. BJP President Nitin Nabin, Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with mother MP Sonia Gandhi, was also present at the event, along with other Members of Parliament, senior parliament officials, and visiting school students. Upon arriving at Samvidhan Sadan, Rahul Gandhi and Indira Gandhi were seen interacting with a school student present at the venue. (ANI)

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