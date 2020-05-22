Burberry's sales fall 27% in last quarter, pulls dividend

Burberry's sales fall 27% in last quarter, pulls dividendReuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:46 IST
Britain's Burberry said the luxury industry could take some time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as it reported a 27% drop in comparable sales in the final quarter of its year, which ended with about 60% of its retail stores closed.
The company said given the uncertain outlook it had pulled its final dividend and would review future payouts at the end of its 2021 financial year.