Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks slide as retail sales crash, banks slump

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 12:48 IST
London stocks slide as retail sales crash, banks slump
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

UK stock markets fell more than 1% on Friday as a coronavirus-induced lockdown hammered retail sales in April, while Asia-focussed banks tumbled after China said it would impose new national-security laws on Hong Kong. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 1.8%, with HSBC Plc and Standard Chartered Plc sliding 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively, as China's move raised fears of more pro-democracy protests that engulfed the Asian city last year.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index lost 1.2%, but was still on track to end the week higher after being earlier boosted by hopes of a pickup in business activity as the UK started easing its lockdown. Luxury retailer Burberry Group Plc rose 1.6% after becoming the latest British firm to withdraw its dividend to boost cash reserves as it reported a 27% drop in comparable sales in the final quarter of its year, which ended with about 60% of its stores closed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Pune

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Kurkumbh MIDC area of Pune on Friday.At least five fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.More details are awaited in this regard. ANI...

'Digital twins' can help create healthier cities after coronavirus

The use of new technologies, such as virtual reality, by planners to help design more sustainable and healthier cities has accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic, urban experts said on Friday.The respiratory disease, which has infected...

Lana Del Rey slams critics for saying she 'glamorises abuse'

Pop star Lana Del Rey has hit back at her critics who say that she glamorises abuse. Announcing her new album, a follow-up to her 2019s Norman Fucking Rockwell, the 34-year-old singer posted a long statement on her official Instagram page ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 1236 p.m.Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death, and 54 new cases of coronavirus. 1233 p.m.Airlines prepare to resume domestic operatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020