London stocks slide as retail sales crash, banks slump

London stocks slide as retail sales crash, banks slumpReuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 12:48 IST
UK stock markets fell more than 1% on Friday as a coronavirus-induced lockdown hammered retail sales in April, while Asia-focussed banks tumbled after China said it would impose new national-security laws on Hong Kong. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 1.8%, with HSBC Plc and Standard Chartered Plc sliding 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively, as China's move raised fears of more pro-democracy protests that engulfed the Asian city last year.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index lost 1.2%, but was still on track to end the week higher after being earlier boosted by hopes of a pickup in business activity as the UK started easing its lockdown. Luxury retailer Burberry Group Plc rose 1.6% after becoming the latest British firm to withdraw its dividend to boost cash reserves as it reported a 27% drop in comparable sales in the final quarter of its year, which ended with about 60% of its stores closed.
ALSO READ
China reports 2 new coronavirus cases, both imported
China's services sector contracts for 3rd month as job losses hit record - Caixin PMI
China's exports unexpectedly rise even as coronavirus batters global demand
China April exports unexpectedly rise 3.5% y/y; imports down 14.2%
UK universities reach out to Indian students for COVID-19 support