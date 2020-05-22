Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong bankers worry that new laws could lead to capital flight

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:25 IST
Hong Kong bankers worry that new laws could lead to capital flight

China's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong are expected to lead to the flight of capital and talent from the Asian financial hub, bankers and headhunters said.

The proposed legislation, which prompted concerns over freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, comes after large-scale and often violent pro-democracy demonstrations last year, which had already pushed some wealthy individuals to scout for investment options elsewhere. "In some cases where clients had a bit of inertia and hoped things that happened last year will just go away, they will now step on the gas to reduce their wealth concentration risk here," said a senior banker at a European private bank.

"In many cases last year, we saw our clients putting in place plan B and didn't quite move the assets out of Hong Kong. I have already received some inquiries to activate that plan now," said the banker, whose firm manages more than $200 billion in assets. The banker declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Hong Kong's main stock market index fell over 5% on Friday. Globally, Hong Kong ranked second in wealth per adult after Switzerland in mid-2019, and the city ranked 10th in terms of the number of ultra-high net worth individuals or those with more than $50 million in assets, according to a Credit Suisse report.

Hong Kong competes fiercely with Singapore to be considered Asia's premier financial centre. Global private banks including Credit Suisse and UBS, as well as Asian wealth managers have their regional operations in the two hubs. "We have had instances where clients were considering establishing a presence in Hong Kong ... but due to the pro-democracy protests in 2019, they decided to set up a presence in Singapore instead," said Rahul Sen, London-based partner for wealth management headhunting and consulting firm Boyden.

"Existing banks in Hong Kong will also look at increasing their Greater China coverage from Singapore if the protests last longer or a feasible solution is not sought." RULE OF LAW

Hong Kong's vaunted rule of law is widely seen as a major factor for global financial institutions that make the former British colony their regional home and using it as their main trade and other dispute resolution centre. Pro-democracy activists and politicians in Hong Kong have for years opposed the idea of having to adhere to Chinese national security laws, arguing they could erode the city's high degree of autonomy, guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" handover agreement reached in 1997.

The proposed legislation will safeguard the central government's "overall jurisdiction" as well as Hong Kong's "high autonomy," a draft seen by Reuters said. The head of the city's legislature rejected fears that 'one country, two systems' was dead.

Some bankers said that Hong Kong would now also struggle to attract talent, as individuals and financial institutions focus on the implications of Beijing's latest move. "We've seen fewer people willing to move (here), you'd think that could be the case more now," said a senior banker at a leading European investment bank in Hong Kong.

With Hong Kong activists calling on Friday for people to rise up against Beijing's plans, there are also concerns about the economic impact of more protests in a city already in recession. "The Hong Kong economy will definitely continue to be under a lot of pressure," said Anthony Chan, chief Asia investment strategist at Union Bancaire Privée, referring to the possible resumption of protests.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

CSA downplays Smith's backing of Ganguly for ICC chairman's post

Cricket South Africa on Friday played down its Director Graeme Smiths open backing of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the ICC chairmans post and said a protocol would be followed before offering support to any candidate. Former skipper Sm...

NTPC and ONGC sign MoU to set up joint venture for renewable energy business

NTPC Ltd., the PSU under Ministry of Power and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited ONGC, the PSU under Ministry of Petroleum Natural Gas, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU to set up a Joint Venture Company for Renewable Ener...

10 Indian nationals in Singapore charged with breaching COVID-19 restrictions

Ten Indian nationals, some of them students, were charged on Friday with breaching the COVID-19 restrictions in Singapore by holding gatherings in a rented flat. Three of the group invited the other seven to their rented flat to drink tea,...

'The Kissing Booth 2’ to release on Netflix in July

Actor Joey King has announced that the much-anticipated sequel to her romantic-comedy The Kissing Booth will premiere on Netflix on July 24. King made the revelation during an Instagram live, which also included surprise video calls from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020