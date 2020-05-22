Godrej Industries clocks Rs 102 cr profit in Q4 , net sales at Rs 3,121 cr 

Godrej Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102.08 crore for March quarter of 2019-20 financial year. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 423.65 crore in January-March a year ago, Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,120.67 crore in the latest quarter. It was Rs 2,934.18 crore in the same period a year ago, it said. Total expenses in the quarter under review were at Rs 3,089.51 crore.

The company said the results are not comparable as it has acquired Godrej Tyson Foods and Godrej Maxximilk, and these are its subsidiaries with effect from March 27, 2019. “Accordingly consolidated financial results of the previous quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 do not include results of Godrej Tyson Foods and Godrej Maxximilk. Hence, the consolidated financial results of the current quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 are not comparable with the financial results of the corresponding previous periods,” the company said. GIL’s revenue from the chemicals segment was at Rs 390.22 crore in the latest quarter . It was Rs 414.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from Animal Feeds was at Rs 881.05 crore. It was at Rs 882.05 crore in January-March 2018-19. Veg Oils' revenue in March quarter 2019-20 was at Rs 147.48 crore. It was Rs 156.43 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from Estate and Property Development segment was at Rs 1,436.77 crore. It was Rs 1,210.15 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19. Dairy business' revenue was at Rs 290.98 crore. It was Rs 267.74 crore in January-March 2018-19.

Crop Protection business revenue was at Rs 250.10 crore. It was Rs 181.05 crore in the year-ago period. In 2019-20, GIL’s net profit was Rs 808.21 crore. It was Rs 863.73 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations in the last financial year stood at Rs 11,290.75 crore. It was Rs 10,848.19 crore in 2018-19. Shares of Godrej Industries settled at Rs 254.85 apiece, down 0.12 per cent on the BSE.