Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godrej Industries clocks Rs 102 cr profit in Q4 , net sales at Rs 3,121 cr 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:42 IST
Godrej Industries clocks Rs 102 cr profit in Q4 , net sales at Rs 3,121 cr 

Godrej Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102.08 crore for March quarter of 2019-20 financial year. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 423.65 crore in January-March a year ago, Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,120.67 crore in the latest quarter. It was Rs 2,934.18 crore in the same period a year ago, it said. Total expenses in the quarter under review were at Rs 3,089.51 crore.

The company said the results are not comparable as it has acquired Godrej Tyson Foods and Godrej Maxximilk, and these are its subsidiaries with effect from March 27, 2019.  “Accordingly consolidated financial results of the previous quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 do not include results of Godrej Tyson Foods and Godrej Maxximilk. Hence, the consolidated financial results of the current quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 are not comparable with the financial results of the corresponding previous periods,” the company said. GIL’s revenue from the chemicals segment was at Rs 390.22 crore in the latest quarter . It was Rs 414.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from Animal Feeds was at Rs 881.05 crore. It was at Rs 882.05 crore in January-March 2018-19. Veg Oils' revenue in March quarter 2019-20 was at Rs 147.48 crore. It was Rs 156.43 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from Estate and Property Development segment was at Rs  1,436.77 crore. It was Rs 1,210.15 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19. Dairy business' revenue was at Rs 290.98 crore. It was Rs 267.74 crore in January-March 2018-19.

Crop Protection business revenue was at Rs 250.10 crore. It was Rs 181.05 crore in the year-ago period. In 2019-20, GIL’s net profit was Rs 808.21 crore. It was Rs 863.73 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations in the last financial year stood at Rs 11,290.75 crore. It was Rs 10,848.19 crore in 2018-19. Shares of Godrej Industries settled at Rs 254.85 apiece, down 0.12 per cent on the BSE.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi; several feared dead

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials. Flight PK...

New South Wales to lead reopening of Australia's economy

Leaders of Australias most populous state say they will lead the nation in reopening the economy, increasing the maximum number of customers restaurants can seat from 10 to 50 beginning June 1. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian sai...

It's only a pause, more steps to come to deal with COVID-19 crisis: Anurag Thakur

The government has only taken a pause and more measures will be announced in the days to come to help sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak and also to make India Atmanirbhar Bharat, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said. Since...

It’s only a pause, action will continue to deal with COVID-19 crisis, says Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

Its only a pause, action will continue to deal with COVID-19 crisis, says Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020