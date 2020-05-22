Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosch Q4 net profit down 80 pc at Rs 81.14 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:08 IST
Bosch Q4 net profit down 80 pc at Rs 81.14 cr

Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Friday reported a 80.29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 81.14 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to a provision for restructuring and transformational projects, besides market slowdown and the impact of coronavirus pandemic in the last few days of the quarter. The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 411.70 crore in the year-ago quarter, said it is reducing planned capex by up to 50 per cent for the ongoing fiscal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,236.87 crore as against Rs 2,729.91 crore in the same period a year ago. During the quarter, Bosch made an incremental provision of Rs 297 crore as part of an overall provision of Rs 717 crore towards various restructuring, reskilling and redeployment initiatives for 2019-20.

For the fiscal 2019-20, the company said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 649.82 crore as against Rs 1,598.04 crore in 2018-19. Revenue from operations for FY20 stood at Rs 9,841.63 crore as compared with Rs 12,085.02 crore in FY19.

Bosch Ltd Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya said the results were in line with the downward trend in automotive industry, which has been going through a challenging phase for sometime, and is now dealing with the impact of coronavirus. Addressing media via videoconference, he said the auto industry has been set back by around 4-6 years due to the combined effect of slowdown that was existing before COVID-19 and the impact of the pandemic.

Commenting on the impact of lockdown, he said April was a total wipe out for the entire industry in India. When asked how the company sees recovery from the current situation, Bhattacharya said it would be a slow start in May and June, with auto sector activity at around 20-25 per cent.

When asked if the company has scaled back its capex for the fiscal, he said the company's capex in the last five years was in the range of Rs 350 crore to Rs 500 crore, but it would be reduced to 40-50 per cent of that for the ongoing fiscal, with all non-essential expenditures being cut. "Bosch is adapting to the current market developments with measures to manage resources and enhance operational efficiencies. Various restructuring and transformation projects are under implementation to secure future profitability and growth," he said.

Bhattacharya, however, said, "We will continue our investments in future business viz. electrification, mobility services and revamping of our Adugodi campus as a technology hub." He also said the company has not cut jobs or salaries of its employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. Asked if migration of labourers has impacted the company's plant operations, he said that as the company does not employ contract labours, it hasn't been affected much.

However, with its suppliers relying on such contract workers, there could be supply chain issues. On resumption of activities, Bhattacharya said all of the company's 16 manufacturing plants have started production at around 10-20 per cent level, and added that it would ramp up production gradually after taking into account safety of its employees and depending on customer demand to avoid inventory build up.

Commenting on the government's economic package, he said while it would help sectors like MSME, there will be no direct impact on auto sector, with demands such as reduction of GST and scrappage policy yet to be met. "On behalf of the auto sector, I look forward to direct stimulus package for the auto industry from the government," Bhattacharya said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi; several feared dead

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials. Flight PK...

New South Wales to lead reopening of Australia's economy

Leaders of Australias most populous state say they will lead the nation in reopening the economy, increasing the maximum number of customers restaurants can seat from 10 to 50 beginning June 1. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian sai...

It's only a pause, more steps to come to deal with COVID-19 crisis: Anurag Thakur

The government has only taken a pause and more measures will be announced in the days to come to help sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak and also to make India Atmanirbhar Bharat, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said. Since...

It’s only a pause, action will continue to deal with COVID-19 crisis, says Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

Its only a pause, action will continue to deal with COVID-19 crisis, says Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020