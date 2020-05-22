Left Menu
Nigeria: NBS records inflation on the economy by 0.08 percent

22-05-2020
Nigeria: NBS records inflation on the economy by 0.08 percent
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@nigerianstat)

Nigeria's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released a report on Thursday that the inflation on the economy has increased by 0.08 percent points higher than 12.26 percent rate recorded in March 2020, according to a news report by Vanguard.

On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.02 percent in April 2020. This is a 0.18 percent rate higher than the rate recorded in March 2020 (0.84 percent).

The increases according to the report were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.

The corresponding twelve-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index is 12.26 percent in April 2020.

This is higher than 12.15 percent which was reported in March 2020, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in April 2020 is 11.20 percent compared to 11.14 percent recorded in March 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.06 percent in April 2020, up by 0.18 from 0.88 percent recorded in March 2020, while the rural index also rose by 0.98 percent in April 2020, up by 0.18 from the rate recorded in March 2020 (0.80) percent.

The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending April 2020 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 11.71 percent, showing 0.09 percent point rise from 11.62 percent recorded in March 2020.

The urban inflation rate increased by 13.01 percent (year-on-year) in April 2020 from 12.93 percent recorded in March 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 11.73 percent in April 2020 from 11.64 percent in March 2020.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Latest News

Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi; several feared dead

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials. Flight PK...

New South Wales to lead reopening of Australia's economy

Leaders of Australias most populous state say they will lead the nation in reopening the economy, increasing the maximum number of customers restaurants can seat from 10 to 50 beginning June 1. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian sai...

It's only a pause, more steps to come to deal with COVID-19 crisis: Anurag Thakur

The government has only taken a pause and more measures will be announced in the days to come to help sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak and also to make India Atmanirbhar Bharat, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said. Since...

