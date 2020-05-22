Left Menu
Yatra.com to provide free bus service for 3,500 UP migrants in Delhi, Gurugram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:48 IST
Online travel solutions provider Yatra.com on Friday said it has partnered with the administrations of Delhi and Gurugram for ferrying over 3,500 migrants to various parts of Uttar Pradesh "free of cost".  Starting May 22, the bus service will operate to multiple destinations in Uttar Pradesh, amidst nationwide lockdown triggered by the pandemic, Yatra.com said in a release

"Yatra.com has partnered with the Delhi and Gurugram Administration to provide free bus services for migrant workers in the city," the release stated

Under the tie-up, the online travel firm is currently providing 150 buses, which will operate from different transit points in Delhi and Gurugram to various places in Uttar Pradesh over the next few days with plans to safely ferry over 3,500 migrant workers, it said.  "We have provided the Delhi and Gurugram Administration with up to 150 buses to transport migrant laborers to their hometown. This is a complex problem of immense magnitude which despite their best efforts the local administrations cannot solve on their own, said Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO, Yatra.com.

