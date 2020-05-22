Left Menu
Development News Edition

International travellers to UK set to face 14-day quarantine, fines

PTI | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:15 IST
International travellers to UK set to face 14-day quarantine, fines
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The UK government is set to unveil tough new procedures later on Friday for international travelers coming into the country as the coronavirus pandemic lockdown is gradually eased, including 14-day mandatory quarantines and possible fines for a breach. Under the plans, to be formally announced by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel at the daily Downing Street briefing, health officials would be able to carry out spot checks to ensure people comply with their self-isolation at a designated address and impose a 1,000 pound fine on anyone breaking the quarantine.

The new rules, which will also apply to British people returning from abroad, are not expected to come into force until next month. "The reality is we are saying to people if you are going to go abroad you need to look at the fact you may well need to do quarantine when you come back," UK Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told the BBC, in reference to the expected announcement.

As part of the plans, which are aimed at guarding against the second wave of coronavirus infections, all arrivals would be asked to fill in a form with their contact information. Road haulers and medical officials entering the country in relation to work to combat the pandemic would be exempt, as well as those arriving from the common travel area of the Republic of Ireland. Any other passengers arriving in the UK by plane, ferry, or train would need to provide UK Border Force officials with an address where they will self-isolate, otherwise, accommodation will be arranged by the government.

The Opposition Labour Party has backed the plans, but shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said there were "lots of questions as to why we didn't do this sooner". "I would urge the government to get on with it and give us the details about how it's going to work in practice," he said.

Airlines have warned quarantine measures could make an already critical situation worse for them, with air travel grounding to a near-halt as a result of the lockdown measures imposed worldwide to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The British government's current guidance recommends international travel only when absolutely necessary, and states that nobody should travel if they display any coronavirus symptoms. There have so far been no quarantine requirements for travelers from abroad, with the government saying it is deemed necessary only now as the rate of infection within the country is brought into control and there is a need to prevent a second wave of infections coming in from overseas.

The rate of infection, so-called R rate, has been kept under the required rate of 1, with UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying that the country is ready to move to level three of a five-level test set by the government to ease the country out of lockdown. At the peak of the pandemic, the UK has been on level 4, with the death toll from COVID-19 crossing 36,000.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on simmering U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijings move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.The Dow Jones Industrial A...

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death - study

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, is tied to increased risk of death in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published in medical journal Lancet.The study httpswww.thelancet.comla...

Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' -liveatc.net

The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net...

Russian Doll Season 2: Video game to link it with Season 1, says Natasha Lyonne

It has been over a year since Russian Doll Season 1 dropped its finale. The success of Season 1 has augmented the demand for Season 2. The show accumulated severe positive reviews and multiple Emmys and undoubtedly it was beautifully produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020