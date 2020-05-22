Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pharma Secy presents investment opportunities in Indian pharma industry for Japan

Mr Sanjay Kumar Verma, Ambassador of India to Japan shared his valuable thoughts on the golden opportunity for India and Japan to further boost their relationship in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:37 IST
Pharma Secy presents investment opportunities in Indian pharma industry for Japan
The webinar was organized by the Embassy of India, Tokyo in partnership with the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt. of India.​ Image Credit: ANI

​A webinar on 'Medical Devices and API sector: Challenges & Emerging Opportunities' was held on 22nd May 2020 at 11.30 am for business and trade collaboration between India and Japan in the post-COVID-19 scenario. The webinar was organized by the Embassy of India, Tokyo in partnership with the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt. of India.​

Mr Sanjay Kumar Verma, Ambassador of India to Japan shared his valuable thoughts on the golden opportunity for India and Japan to further boost their relationship in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Dr P. D. Vaghela, Secretary, Pharmaceuticals presented the sectoral view and the investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry in India. He also presented various initiatives taken by the Government of India to promote trade and business in the country. Mr Navdeep Rinwa, Joint Secretary, Pharmaceuticals explained the Department's schemes to promote manufacturing of bulk drugs and medical devices viz. Production Linked Incentive schemes and Promotion of Bulk Drug/Medical Devices Parks and requested the delegates to avail benefits of the schemes.

​Representatives of Japan

Pharmaceutical Traders Association and Japan Federation of Medical Devices Associations deliberated on the Post COVID-19 challenges & opportunities for Pharmaceutical & Medical Device sectors and its impact on the global supply chain and suggested that cooperation between the two countries can contribute to stabilizing the supply-chain of especially APIs and Medical Devices. A representative of JETRO Chennai also shared insights on challenges and emerging opportunities in the API sector and Medical Devices.

​Ms Mona K C Khandhar, Minister (Economic & Commerce), EoI, Tokyo mentioned about the resilience and strength of the Indian economy and detailed on the stimulus & reform packages announced by the Government of India to address the COVID-19 crisis and to improve the investment environment. The advantages of the Indian economy, FDI ecosystem & Japan-specific facilitation were also mentioned.

​Representatives of Japanese subsidiaries Nipro India Corp and Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd shared a detailed presentation and their experience about 'Make in India' program.

​Representatives of major Indian Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Associations presented the future growth opportunities and way forward for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device industry in India.

​Representatives of State Governments of Gujarat, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Goa offered finer details of the investment opportunities in their respective States including a package for incentives and tax benefits, ease of doing business initiatives, land availability, infrastructural facilities, regulatory framework and invited Japanese companies for investing in their respective States.

​Representatives of Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, Wockhardt, Sun Pharma, Panacea Biotec and another large number of Japanese companies also participated in the webinar as part of G2B and B2B networking.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on simmering U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijings move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.The Dow Jones Industrial A...

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death - study

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, is tied to increased risk of death in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published in medical journal Lancet.The study httpswww.thelancet.comla...

Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' -liveatc.net

The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net...

Russian Doll Season 2: Video game to link it with Season 1, says Natasha Lyonne

It has been over a year since Russian Doll Season 1 dropped its finale. The success of Season 1 has augmented the demand for Season 2. The show accumulated severe positive reviews and multiple Emmys and undoubtedly it was beautifully produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020