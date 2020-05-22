Left Menu
Development News Edition

RIL-RE continues to draw strong demand on day 3

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:52 IST
RIL-RE continues to draw strong demand on day 3

The de-materialised trading of Reliance Industries Ltd - Rights Entitlement (RIL-RE) continued to draw strong demand on day three on stock exchanges, with average premium rising by over 19 per cent on Friday. While oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries' Rs 53,125 crore mega rights issue opened for subscription by shareholders on Wednesday, it became the first issue where eligible shareholders got the rights entitlements (REs) in demat, which could be traded on stock exchanges.

RIL-REs on an average commanded a premium of Rs 33.45 on Friday, 19.2 per cent higher than Rs 28.07 on Thursday and 138.9 per cent from Rs 14 on Wednesday - over their intrinsic value. The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of RIL-REs improved to Rs 218.76 on Friday from Rs 215.07 of Thursday, and Rs 184 of Wednesday, according to data from NSE.

RE's intrinsic value is the difference between RIL share price and the Rights Issue price of Rs 1,257. At RIL's VWAP of Rs 1,442.3, the RE's intrinsic value stood at Rs 185.3 on Friday (Difference between Rs 1,442.3 and Rights Issue price of Rs 1,257). Over Rs 1,000 crore of RIL-REs traded on stock exchanges in the first three days of listing, notwithstanding the fact that it is listed in Trade-to-Trade segment and buyers must take delivery of the REs.

No intra-day trade allowed. Over 5 crore RIL-REs were traded on stock exchanges in the first three days of listing.

This is more than 10 per cent of the total REs issued (42.26 crore). The price of RIL-RE soared from Rs 158.05 at debut on Wednesday to Rs 215.20 at close on Friday, a gain of Rs 57.15 (36.2 per cent) in three days.

Current market value of all RIL-REs exceed Rs 9,200 crore. In the rights issue, the company will offer one share for every 15 shares held at Rs 1,257 per share.

This will be the first issue where the rights entitlements will be credited to eligible shareholders' demat accounts and will be freely tradable..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US wants WHO review of COVID-19 response to start 'now'

The United States says it wants the World Health Organization to start work now on a planned independent review of its coordinated international response to the COVID-19 outbreak, at a time the Trump administration has repeatedly criticized...

S.Korea says long-term visa holders must have medical examinations before returning

Foreign long-term residents of South Korea will need to obtain a re-entry permit before leaving the country, and a medical exam before returning, to help stem coronavirus infections, according to government notices posted online. Some forei...

French court orders insurer Axa to pay restaurant's COVID-19 losses

A Paris commercial court has ruled that French insurer Axa will have to pay a restaurant owner two months worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurants lawyer said on Friday.Stephane Manigold, who owns four restaurants in Par...

Thailand delays data law by a year as pandemic stalls preparations

Thailand has given businesses another year to comply with a new personal data protection law due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their preparations. The Personal Data Protection Act became law in May last year with a one-year tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020