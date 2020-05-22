Left Menu
Development News Edition

Essel Propack Q4 profit down 6 pc to Rs 50 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:04 IST
Essel Propack Q4 profit down 6 pc to Rs 50 cr

Tube-packaging company Essel Propack on Friday reported 6.21 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.95 crore for March quarter of financial year 2019-20. The company had posted a profit of Rs 53.26 crore in January-March a year ago, Essel Propack said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was down to Rs 688.87 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 693.67 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 620.81 crore as compared to Rs 627.35 crore, down 1.04 per cent.

However, in 2019-20, Essel Propack's net profit was up 8.28 per cent to Rs 211.58 crore as against Rs 195.39 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operation in last financial year was Rs 2,760.07 crore, up from Rs 2,706.93 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of Essel Propack on Friday settled at Rs 170.50 apiece on the BSE, up 0.21 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US wants WHO review of COVID-19 response to start 'now'

The United States says it wants the World Health Organization to start work now on a planned independent review of its coordinated international response to the COVID-19 outbreak, at a time the Trump administration has repeatedly criticized...

S.Korea says long-term visa holders must have medical examinations before returning

Foreign long-term residents of South Korea will need to obtain a re-entry permit before leaving the country, and a medical exam before returning, to help stem coronavirus infections, according to government notices posted online. Some forei...

French court orders insurer Axa to pay restaurant's COVID-19 losses

A Paris commercial court has ruled that French insurer Axa will have to pay a restaurant owner two months worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurants lawyer said on Friday.Stephane Manigold, who owns four restaurants in Par...

Thailand delays data law by a year as pandemic stalls preparations

Thailand has given businesses another year to comply with a new personal data protection law due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their preparations. The Personal Data Protection Act became law in May last year with a one-year tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020