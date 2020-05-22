Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakshya Digital plans to increase headcount by about 15% in a year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:38 IST
Lakshya Digital plans to increase headcount by about 15% in a year

Online gaming service firm Lakshya Digital plans to increase headcount by about 15 per cent in a year on account of growth in the segment, the company said on Friday. The company has seen 15-20 per cent jump in new business opportunities before the lockdown in India started and when work in China was on hold due to the spread of coronavirus, Lakshya Digital CEO Manvendra Shukul said in a statement.

"Lakshya Digital has gained new business due to its seamless migration to work-from-home production environment, leading to an increase in client confidence in Lakshya's ability to deliver on commitment despite difficult circumstances. This demand has created new opportunities for careers in the gaming sector and we are expecting to add about 15- 20 per cent new hires currently to meet this demand," Shukul said. At present the company has a team of about 500 people and plans to hire 50-70 more people over a period next 12 months. * * * * * Quick Heal Tech makes strategic investment in Singapore-based start-up * Quick Heal Technologies, a provider of cybersecurity and data protection solutions, on Friday announced a strategic investment of Rs 2 crores in Ray Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based start-up that specialises in networking and wireless technology. "The investment reinforces a shared vision of ensuring a safe, secure and seamless digital experience for everyone. The development displays Quick Heal's ongoing efforts to invest in disruptive technologies that will shape the future of cybersecurity while supporting innovative startups," the company statement said.

Ray is a technology company incorporated in 2019. Its flagship product RayOS is an open, secure, cloud native, extensible Operating System with an ecosystem of applications that leverage the underlying hardware to create unlimited use cases, according to the statement..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-USOPC cuts staff as coronavirus forces savings

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC is eliminating 51 jobs and furloughing 33 employees in a bid to reduce expenses by 10-20 over the next four years as it faces tough financial times due to the novel coronavirus outbre...

Domestic airports across India get ready to serve amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Airports Authority of India is geared up handle operations as flight services, suspended as a part of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, are set to resume after two months on May 25. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil A...

FEATURE-Isolation not enough to save Amazon indigenous village from COVID-19

Tres Unidos, an indigenous village in Brazils Amazon rainforest, locked out all visitors, hoping that isolation would keep it safe. And yet the new coronavirus still came.It arrived, most likely up the Rio Negro, the giant snaking river tha...

Congress leader Sanjay Jha tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be under home quarantine for over a week as he is asymptomatic. He also urged people not to underestimate transmission risks.I have test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020