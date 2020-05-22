Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia-focused banks lead FTSE 100 lower as trade tensions flare

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:49 IST
Asia-focused banks lead FTSE 100 lower as trade tensions flare

London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged down by Asia-focused lenders after China's proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong compounded trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 declined 0.4%, with Prudential sliding 9.3% to the bottom of the index while HSBC slipped to its lowest since 2009. China's plan also raised fears of more pro-democracy protests in Asia's financial hub.

"Investors may have been more focused on the continued unhelpful dialogue between the U.S. and China, hence they chose to trim some risk exposure," said Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt. The domestically focused FTSE 250, nudged 0.1% higher, boosted by pub operator Marstons which surged 102.7% after saying it would combine its brewing business with Carlsberg UK.

Both major indexes logged their strongest week in six, with the FTSE 100 now up more than 22% from its mid-March lows, supported by aggressive stimulus measures and hopes of a recovery from a deep coronavirus-fuelled economic slump. Data on Friday showed retail sales fell by the most on record in April, while British consumer confidence in early May sunk to its joint-lowest level since the global financial crisis.

"Data releases had little obvious impact on equity markets, which have been behaving as if April was the low point for several weeks now," Williams said. Transport operator Go-Ahead Group slumped 10.6% after warning the pandemic would hit its profit this year.

Luxury retailer Burberry Group Plc rose 3.3% after its chief executive said the company was encouraged by a "strong rebound" in some parts of Asia, having earlier reported a 27% slump in comparable sales in the final quarter of its year, which ended with about 60% of its stores closed. British Airways-owner IAG fell 7% and easyJet Plc was down 3% with the country to introduce a COVID-19 quarantine for travellers arriving from overseas from June 8.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Disruption to global immunization system could delay COVID-19 vaccinations

Massive disruptions to global immunisation programmes from the COVID-19 pandemic have health experts fearful that much of the developing world will not be able to get a vaccine for the new coronavirus, even once one is ready. U.N. agencies ...

Olympics-USOPC cuts staff as coronavirus forces savings

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC is eliminating 51 jobs and furloughing 33 employees in a bid to reduce expenses by 10-20 over the next four years as it faces tough financial times due to the novel coronavirus outbre...

Domestic airports across India get ready to serve amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Airports Authority of India is geared up handle operations as flight services, suspended as a part of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, are set to resume after two months on May 25. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil A...

FEATURE-Isolation not enough to save Amazon indigenous village from COVID-19

Tres Unidos, an indigenous village in Brazils Amazon rainforest, locked out all visitors, hoping that isolation would keep it safe. And yet the new coronavirus still came.It arrived, most likely up the Rio Negro, the giant snaking river tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020