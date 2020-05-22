Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyber criminals leak personal data of 2.9 cr Indians on dark web for free

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:32 IST
Cyber criminals leak personal data of 2.9 cr Indians on dark web for free

Cyber criminals have posted personal data of 2.9 crore job-seeking Indians on dark web for free in one of the hacking forums, according to online intelligence firm Cyble. The company had recently revealed hacking of Facebook and Sequoia-funded Indian education technology firm Unacademy.

"29.1 million Indian jobseekers' personal details leaked in deepweb for free. We usually see this sort of leaks all the time, but this time, the message header got our attention as it included a lot of personal details – where most of the things are generally static such as education, address etc," Cyble said in a blog on Friday. Folders in the name of some of the leading job websites in India also appeared on the screenshot posted by Cyble but the company was investigating the source of the leak at the time of writing this report. "It appears to have originated from a resume aggregator given the sheer volume and detailed information. We will update this article as new information is identified," Cyble said. The cyber intelligence firm said that the breach includes sensitive information such as email, phone, home address, qualification, work experience etc.

"Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for such personal information to conduct various nefarious activities such as identity thefts, scams, and corporate espionage," Cyble said in a statement..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown cannot go on indefinitely, has served its purpose: Niti Aayog member

The government on Friday said the lockdown, which is about to complete two months, cannot go on indefinitely and it has achieved its purpose by giving the nation enough time to ramp up the health infrastructure and raise awareness about the...

Punjab announces stimulus package for real estate sector

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced relief measures for the real estate sector amid COVID-19 pandemic including a six-month extension in the permissible period of construction of plotsprojects for all allottees...

Disruption to global immunization system could delay COVID-19 vaccinations

Massive disruptions to global immunisation programmes from the COVID-19 pandemic have health experts fearful that much of the developing world will not be able to get a vaccine for the new coronavirus, even once one is ready. U.N. agencies ...

Olympics-USOPC cuts staff as coronavirus forces savings

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC is eliminating 51 jobs and furloughing 33 employees in a bid to reduce expenses by 10-20 over the next four years as it faces tough financial times due to the novel coronavirus outbre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020