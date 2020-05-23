Left Menu
Raj govt to run free buses to to Uttarakhand for ash immersion by families

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 13:19 IST
The Rajasthan government will run free buses to Haridwar and other places in Uttarakhand to facilitate travel of families for ash immersion of their loved ones, officials said

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, many grieving families were not able to go for ash immersion of their loved ones. After getting permission from the Uttarakhand government, the Rajasthan government announced special buses so that families can perform the ritual. In a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night, it was informed that the Uttarakhand government has given its nod for the movement of buses for this purpose, the officials said. Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said that two or three members from one family can travel in the buses for free. Four to five buses will be operated for places like Haridwar or other places in Uttarakhand for ash immersion. Initially, the buses will be operated from divisional headquarters and later from district headquarters, he said. "Efforts are also being made for consent of the Uttar Pradesh government for the purpose," he added.

