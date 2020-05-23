Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Vatican Museums to open on June 1

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 23-05-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 15:46 IST
Coronavirus: Vatican Museums to open on June 1

The Vatican Museums will open up again on June 1 with all visitors wearing face masks and having their temperature checked before entry. The Vatican said Saturday that medical staff will be present and that, since reservations will now be required, advance ticketing fees of 4 euros (USD 4.50) are being waived.

On the Museums itinerary is the Sistine Chapel, with its ceiling frescoed by Michelangelo, while on Fridays and Saturdays thirsty visitors can reserve an aperitif at sunset in a Vatican courtyard. Ticket sales and souvenir revenues are a major source of income for the Holy See. For now, the Museums are suspending the free-entry initiative on the last Sunday of each month.

Open bus tours of the manicured Vatican Gardens will be offered, and on weekends the public can tour the summer residence of popes in Castel Gandolfo, a hill town near Rome. There have been 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in tiny Vatican City State or among its employees.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Sainz is determined to leave McLaren on a high

Ferrari-bound Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has said he is determined to leave McLaren on a high at the end of the Formula One season. In an interview with the Formula One website www.formula1.com, the 25-year-old driver thanked team bosses f...

Positive cases after church service in Frankfurt

A parish leader says that several members of a congregation have tested positive for the coronavirus after a church service in Frankfurt. News agency dpa reported Saturday that Wladimir Pritzkau, the deputy head of the Evangelical Christian...

Disinfected dice: Las Vegas casinos getting ready to roll

Free parking, but no valet service. Bartenders, blackjack dealers and waiters wearing masks. Hand sanitizer everywhere. Yes, dice will roll, cards will be dealt and slot machines will beckon. But poker rooms Closed.Tourists returning to Las...

Exporters need to identify niche mkts, key products to boost shipments: Prabhu

Former union minister Suresh Prabhu has exhorted domestic exporters to identify niche markets and key products for shipments at a time when the the global market is going through a severe crisis due to COVID-19. In view of the present pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020