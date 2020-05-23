Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shramik special train's route diversion leaves passengers baffled, Railway officials cite traffic congestion

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:29 IST
Shramik special train's route diversion leaves passengers baffled, Railway officials cite traffic congestion
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Dispelling apprehensions that a Gorakhpur-bound Shramik Special from Maharashtra had mistakenly taken the route through Rourkela in Odisha on Saturday, Railway officials said that it was a planned diversion due to traffic congestion. Hundreds of migrant workers had boarded the special train on Thursday from Vasai Road in Maharashtra for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and were baffled when it arrived at Rourkela.

Some of the passengers took to Twitter saying they feared that the driver had taken the wrong route. "There is no question of the train losing its way or its driver forgetting the route. We were very much aware that it is going to pass through Rourkela station. During its halt, the train received water and other necessary things before proceeding towards its destination," Rourkela Station Manager Abhay Mishra said.

He said there is congestion on different routes as a large number of Shramik special trains are being run to ferry people stranded in different parts of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown. Therefore, several trains are being diverted in order to avoid traffic jam and to ensure smooth movement so that people reach their destinations without being halted anywhere, he said.

Sources in the South Eastern Railway zone, under which Rourkela comes, also said in Kolkata that it was a planned diversion owing to traffic congestion on the original route. There is nothing unusual in it, they said.

As part of the exercise to clear congestion, the Gorakhpur-bound train from Vasai was diverted and it passed through Rourkela where it stopped for around 15 minutes to replenish water and other necessities, the Rourkela station manager said. Another railway official said there was no reason for the passengers to worry as the Shramik trains are being run from one point to another without any stoppages.

If necessary, these trains halt at certain stations only to fill water and meet other requirements, he said.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Sharp rise in Kolkata vegetable prices as supplies dwindle post cyclone rampage

Vegetable prices have shot up in Kolkata and its adjoining areas as supplies took a hit in West Bengal, which was battered by cyclone Amphan earlier this week. Prices of most vegetables have risen by 20-30 per cent over the last two days, t...

Extend loan automatically to all eligible borrowers without fear of 3Cs: FM to banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said banks have been asked to extend loans automatically to eligible borrowers without fear of 3Cs -- CBI, CVC and CAG. She said clear instructions have been given in a meeting with CEOs and M...

Odisha to send ODRAF, Fire Services personnel to West Bengal to carry out restoration works

Odisha government has decided to send 500 personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force ODRF and Odisha Fire Services to West Bengal for assisting in restoration related activities in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan. Odisha Govt CMOOdisha...

China could set up Hong Kong intelligence agency under security law -former leader

Chinas new national security legislation may be used to establish a domestic intelligence agency in Hong Kong similar to the colonial-era Special Branch, the territorys former leader, Leung Chun-ying, said on Saturday. Chinas parliament, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020