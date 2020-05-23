Lockdown: 3 lakh units with 25 lakh people begin work in Guj

Around three lakh industrial units have resumed operations in Gujarat engaging over 25 lakh workers post lockdown relaxations announced by the state government, Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the chief minister, said on Saturday. He said electricity consumption of these industrial units was around 82 per cent of the normal period, which was a "clear indication that industrial production is getting back to normalcy".

The Vijay Rupani government has allowed industrial units to operate across the state, except those located in the containment zones. Industrial units need to follow standard guidelines, including thermal screening of workers, staggered entry and exit and lunch time, as well as social distancing norms.

Addressing the media, Kumar said construction activities have also resumed in both government and private sectors in urban areas. As many as 834 government construction projects related to houses of economically weaker sections under PM Awas Yojana, low income group projects, metro rail link work etc have resumed across eight municipal corporations and 162 municipalities, and 25,855 workers are involved in them, Kumar informed.

Private construction projects were also allowed to resume, and 264 such projects, involving 21,727 workers, have started, he added..