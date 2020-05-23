Left Menu
Chandigarh international airport to resume flight operations from May 25

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:12 IST
The airport has also formulated standard operating procedures for the safety of passengers and airport staff which include social distancing and stringent thermal screening. Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh International Airport is all set to commence flight operations from May 25 after the Centre announced the resumption of domestic commercial passenger flights from Monday. All scheduled commercial passenger flights had been suspended in India since March 25 when the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The Chandigarh airport will resume operations with 13 domestic flights from Monday onwards in a phased manner. The sectors which will be served include Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Leh, Bengaluru, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad, the airport officials said on Saturday. The Chandigarh airport has also made arrangements to ensure social distancing between passengers at the premises. A special equidistance is marked on the floor to help passengers stand with a minimum required gap of one meter. The security personnel of CISF have been provided with transparent plexiglass sheets to avoid any physical contact and protection. The airport has also formulated standard operating procedures for the safety of passengers and airport staff which include social distancing and stringent thermal screening. The process of sanitisation and disinfecting the airport premises is also being ensured. All the food and beverages and retail outlets inside the airport have been instructed to promote take away and encourage digital payment, the officials said. Passengers have been requested to adhere to all the instructions and carry printed boarding passes.

