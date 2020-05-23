Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agitated mob obstructs telecom restoration work in Amphan-hit areas of West Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:05 IST
Agitated mob obstructs telecom restoration work in Amphan-hit areas of West Bengal

Telecom restoration work was hampered in the areas hit by super cyclone Amphan in West Bengal on Saturday as people continued agitation due to disruption in electricity and water supplies for the last three days, according to industry bodies. The telecom industry bodies claimed that despite challenges of power outage and frequent fibre cuts, mobile service providers have been able to restore entire 4G services and the networks are operating at around 75 per cent level. "Telecom connectivity in the cyclone hit areas of West Bengal - Kolkata, Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas districts has improved today by about 8-10 per cent. It is now working at 75 per cent level. Entire 4G network has been restored. Telecom companies personnel today faced mob violence. People were agitating for power and water supplies," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews told PTI. He said that despite the challenges telecom companies have been able to improve the network. "Telecom secretary (Anshu Prakash) this evening has asked telecom companies to bring connectivity to 95 per cent level by Monday evening. Telecom infrastructure companies have augmented their teams, DG sets etc to expeditiously restore networks," Telecom infrastructure body TAIPA Director General TR Dua said. He said that work was hampered because people were agitated due to no electricity and water supplies for the last three days. "We have sought police and army help. The restoration work is going on now," Dua said.

The cyclone-hit areas have around 8,500 mobile towers on which around 36,000 base stations of different operators run. The fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in 100 years destroyed mud houses and crops, and uprooted trees and electric poles.

The damage to the trees and electric poles have also adversely impacted optical fibre that inter-connects telecom towers for mobile services..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31

The District Disaster Management Authority DDMA Srinagar has directed for complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31 in wake of COVID-19. The direction follows a comprehensive review of the ground situation and in light of guidelines as laid...

Highest single-day spike of 87 COVID-19 cases in Assam, Himanta asks people not to return unless 'absolutely necessary'

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked people not to return to the state unless absolutely necessary as 87 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the highest single-day jump, taking the total tally to 346. He also...

Bengal to urge Centre to postpone domestic flight services to state: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said West Bengal will urge the Centre to postpone resuming domestic flight services at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports by a few days as the state will be busy with managing the damage caused by Cyclo...

Vande Bharat Mission: 177 passengers arrive in Kochi from Oman

A repatriation flight from Muscat, Oman, under Vande Bharat Mission, landed at Cochin International Airport on Saturday with 177 passengers. Indian Embassy in Oman said that the first leg of second phase of Vande Bharat Mission from Oman ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020