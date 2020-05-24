Flight services at Dharamshala airport starts Monday, but first get entry pass: DC

The Dharamshala administration has said only persons with a valid address proof of Himachal Pradesh should book air tickets to the city in the domestic flight services resuming on Monday, and the flyer will have to obtain a district entry-pass. Flight services from Delhi and Chandigarh to Dharamshala will start Monday. Dharamshala will have two flights from Delhi and one from Chandigarh daily.

In an advisory, the district administration said only persons with valid address proof of Himachal Pradesh should book tickets to Dharamshala. And the incoming person will have to obtain an entry pass from the concerned district administration, which will have to be shown on de-boarding the flight at Gaggal airport of Dharamshala, the administration said.

"HP residents coming from red zone areas and those with ILI symptoms shall be put in institutional quarantine. And the persons, the non-residents of HP/Tourist shall not be allowed entry in to the district and they shall immediately be put in institutional quarantine before sending them back on their own expenses," DC Kangra Rakesh Prajapati said. Himachal has so far registered 185 coronavirus cases, 61 of them cured and 3 have lost their lives.