Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
Sharing South Koreas lessons in containing COVID-19, its envoy here has stressed on solidarity among people who placed public safety above their personal freedom, a spirit of unity and shunning bias and respecting all humans equally to over...
Nineteen-year-old Roshan Shrivastav was looking forward to finally being able to vote since he turned adult a year ago, till enduring pain and suffering as a migrant during the lockdown shook his faith in the system. A native of Siwan distr...
Fifty four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 298. All the new patients had returned from outside, a state health department bulletin here said.The max...
