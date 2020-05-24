Left Menu
AirAsia India opens bookings for 21 destinations

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 15:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India has started bookings for 21 destinations ahead of the resumption of domestic flights from Monday. In a release, the airline said it would strictly follow the SOPs (standard operating procedures) and guidelines laid out by the regulatory bodies to enable safe travel.

AirAsia flights are open for booking for travel to all its 21 destinations where it flies to in the country, the release issued on Saturday said. "We are appreciative of the government working collaboratively with all stakeholders to define the new protocols to help open up domestic flying in a calibrated manner keeping the health and safety of passengers and the airline crew in focus.

"The new SOPs and guidelines will pave the way for ensuring and instilling a sense of confidence amongst passengers," Sunil Bhaskaran, AirAsia India Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer said. Among other measures, the airline would facilitate regular disinfection procedures to control or kill infectious agents using the cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting products approved by the public health authority and aircraft manufacturer.

According to the release, passengers would have to mandatorily web check-in, complete their self-declaration form, and download the Aarogya Setu app before they arrive at the airport. They have also been advised to report two to four hours prior to the departure time to allow enhanced health and safety processes to take place. Reverse zone boarding process starting from the rear of the aircraft would be followed, it added.

Commercial flight services remain suspended since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spreading of coronavirus infections was imposed.

