Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tread with caution to ensure compliance with competition law: CII tells cos amid COVID-19 crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:26 IST
Tread with caution to ensure compliance with competition law: CII tells cos amid COVID-19 crisis

At a time when coronavirus pandemic has disrupted economic activities, industry body CII on Sunday said companies must tread with caution when looking for business collaborations to ensure that their activities do not violate competition norms. Competition Commission of India (CCI), which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors, has already issued an advisory mentioning that there are in-built safeguards under the Competition Act to protect businesses from sanctions for certain coordinated conduct subject to the condition that such activities result in increasing efficiencies.

The fair trade watchdog has also mentioned that only such conduct of businesses which is necessary and proportionate to address concerns arising from COVID-19 would be considered. It has cautioned that businesses not to take advantage of COVID-19 to contravene any of the provisions of the Act. Coming out with a compliance manual on the Competition Act amid the pandemic, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said the impact of COVID-19 on the functioning of the economy may prompt companies to collaborate with their competitors to tackle the uncertainty and hardship faced.

"Companies must note that antitrust laws continue to apply and all business decisions undertaken by companies must not fall foul of the provisions of Competition Act, 2002," it said, adding that CCI would keep a close watch for any potential competition law infringements during this period. The manual noted that companies must carefully evaluate their business operations during the COVID-19 period, especially if their operations might require close collaboration with its competitors.

"The concrete antitrust risks surrounding any such collaboration remain difficult to assess. Given the absence of any guidance from CCI, companies should tread with caution and consult their antitrust lawyers as and when required or while exploring any collaboration," it said. Further, the grouping said companies should reach out to their external counsel to assess these risks and must avoid information exchanges through trade associations or any other platforms.

Dominant enterprises must refrain from limiting production, services or technical development, excessive pricing and bundling non-essential products/ services with essential services. Companies having market power in the manufacture and sale of essential commodities must avoid entering into any exclusive distribution agreements, it added. CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said there would be challenges for industry given the shutdown and the work from home scenario as well as other factors, including collaborations to cope with supply management, sharing of distribution network and infrastructure.

Referring to the guidelines in the manual, he also said they have been prepared for corporates to keep in mind while collaborating to ensure continued compliance with the competition law..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Dominic Cummings: UK PM Johnson's cardinal of Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who faces calls to resign over a journey made during the coronavirus lockdown, was the architect of Brexit who has become one of the most powerful men in the British government....

N.Korea's Kim, in 1st appearance in weeks, vows to bolster nuclear 'deterrence'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a meeting to discuss the countrys nuclear capabilities, state media said on Sunday, marking his first appearance in three weeks after a previous absence sparked global speculation about his health. Rul...

Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and a water cannon at protesters in a popular shopping district on Sunday, as thousands took to the streets to march against Chinas proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy sup...

New York reports lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in weeks

New York state reported its lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths in weeks in what Gov. Andrew Cuomo described Saturday as a critical benchmark. The daily death tally was 84 after a peak of 799 on April 8.Reducing the states daily death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020