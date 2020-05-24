Left Menu
Development News Edition

Green certificate sales down 35 pc to 2.37 lakh in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:56 IST
Green certificate sales down 35 pc to 2.37 lakh in April

Sales of renewable energy certificates tumbled over 35 per cent to 2.37 lakh units in April compared to 3.68 lakh in the same month a year ago, according to official data. Renewable energy certificate (REC) is a type of market-based instrument. One REC is created when one megawatt hour of electricity is generated from an eligible renewable energy source. According to official data, a total of 1.88 lakh RECs were traded on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in April, compared to 2.24 lakh in the same month of 2019. Power Exchange of India (PXIL) recorded sales of 0.49 lakh RECs in April as against 1.44 lakh earlier. IEX and PXIL are engaged in trading of RECs and electricity. REC trading is conducted on the last Wednesday of every month. The IEX data showed that both non-solar and solar RECs witnessed higher supply, with sell bids exceeding buy bids. There were buy bids for over 2.1 lakh RECs against sell bids for over 4.54 lakh RECs in April this year. Similarly, the supply was high at PXIL. There were buy bids for over 0.49 lakh RECs and sell bids for over 1.16 lakh units for the month. Overall supply for RECs was high as the total buy bids at both power exchanges was over 2.59 lakh units against sell bids of over 6.7 lakh units. Under the renewable purchase obligation (RPO), bulk purchasers like discoms, open access consumers and capacitive users are required to buy certain proportion of RECs. They can buy RECs from renewable energy producers to meet the RPO norms. The proportion of renewable energy for utilities is fixed by the central and state electricity regulatory commissions. The REC mechanism is a market-based instrument to promote renewable sources of energy and development of market in electricity. It provides an alternative voluntary route to a generator to sell its electricity from renewable sources just like conventional electricity and offer the green attribute (RECs) separately to obligated entities to fulfil their RPO.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Public returns to St. Peter's Square; pope calls for defence of environment

The public returned to St Peters Square on Sunday to receive Pope Franciss blessing from his window for the first time in nearly three months as he convoked a year of reflection on the environment.Only a few dozen people went to the square,...

Study explains COVID-19's dangerous cardiovascular complications

A recent guide from emergency medicine doctors details the potentially deadly cardiovascular complications COVID-19 can cause, including heart attacks, heart failures, and blood clots, that can lead to strokes. The new paper from UVA Univer...

Making all arrangements for migrant workers' journey back home: Pb CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged the states migrant labourers not to travel on foot as his government was making all necessary arrangements for their journey back home by trains or buses. Stressing that there was no ...

Ravi Shastri's 'social distancing huddle' with dogs wins over internet

Indian senior mens team coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday posted pictures of himself and his dogs engaged in a social distancing huddle. As soon as the coach of the Indian team posted the picture on Twitter, fans started going gaga and complimen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020