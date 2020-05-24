Left Menu
7-day institutional quarantine in Karnataka for domestic air passengers from 7 states

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:45 IST
7-day institutional quarantine in Karnataka for domestic air passengers from 7 states

A week-long institutional quarantine will have to be undergone by paassengers arriving by domestic flights in Karnataka from seven particular states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, where COVID-19 cases are high, the state government has said. A day ahead of resumption of the services in the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government on Sunday issued an order deleting domestic air travel from the list of prohibited activities with effect from Monday and allowed unhindered movement of passengers, airport staff and the crew even during the curfew period.

The airport administration on its part said it would ensure taxis that would be used by passengers were sanitised and drivers screened before every trip to eliminate all chances of infection. Face mask will be mandatory for both passengers and drivers for taxi travel. "Incoming domestic flight passengers from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7 day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine," Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood tweeted.

In view of the resumption of domestic flights, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport here, on Sunday said it has put in place heightened sanitisation measures to ensure that taxi journey from the airport was healthy and safe. "With passenger and driver safety being one of the major priorities, BIAL will ensure that the taxis are sanitised and the drivers are screened before every trip to eliminate all chances of infection," it said in a statement.

The company said the drivers have been instructed to maintain a safe distance.They will be encouraged to use hand sanitiser and face masks to make the car a safe space. It appealed to the able-bodied passengers to load their luggage into the car without driver assistance.

However, for elderly citizens and passengers with reduced mobility, drivers will assist while following hygiene measures. It has made it clear that the masks are mandatory for both drivers of taxis as well as passengers.

In addition to it, staff who manage taxi services at airport, including Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), Ola, Uber and other car rental operators, will be screened. "Drivers will be screened before arriving at the airport pick-up zone to ensure passenger safety; they will be de- rostered if a fever is detected. Penalties will be levied for spitting in public," the BIAL said.

