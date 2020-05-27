Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Investment Corporation posts net loss of Rs 36.75 crore in Q4 FY20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:05 IST
Tata Investment Corporation posts net loss of Rs 36.75 crore in Q4 FY20

Tata Investment Corporation on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.75 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.87 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Tata Investment Corporation said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 21.41 crore as compared to Rs 24.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. In the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.09 crore as against Rs 133.82 crore in the previous year, said the firm which has no activities other than those of an investment company Total revenue from operations for 2019-20 stood at Rs 143.98 crore as compared to Rs 177.05 crore in 2018-19, the company said.

The board of directors at its meeting held on Wednesday has recommended a dividend of Rs 18 per ordinary share of Rs 10 each at 180 per cent, which shall be paid after the annual general meeting, subject to approval of shareholders of the company..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

British regulator says 'COPCOV' hydroxychloroquine trial paused

An international hydroxychloroquine trial led by the University of Oxford has been paused, Britains pharmaceutical regulator said on Wednesday, less than a week after the trial started, amid fresh safety concerns over the drug. The French g...

WHO creates foundation to tap new funding sources

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Wednesday the creation of a foundation that will enable it to tap new sources of funding, including the general public.The WHO Foundation is being created as...

Frankfurt Book Fair to go ahead on schedule this year

Frankfurts renowned annual book fair will take place on its original dates in mid-October, its organisers said on Wednesday, a sign of some return to normality amid the coronavirus pandemic.It will take place at its usual location of the fa...

Ex-Watergate prosecutors say judge has legal duty to review facts in Flynn case

Sixteen former Watergate prosecutors on Wednesday said U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan should be allowed to review all the facts before deciding whether to grant a Justice Department request to drop the criminal case against President Do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020