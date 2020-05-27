Left Menu
Development News Edition

RIL-RE price jumps 11% on Day 5 on high volumes

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:52 IST
RIL-RE price jumps 11% on Day 5 on high volumes

With just two more trading sessions to go, the de-materialised trading of Reliance Industries Ltd - Rights Entitlement (RIL-RE) on Wednesday closed with a 11 per cent gain over the previous day. RIL-RE closed at Rs 201.5, a gain of 11 per cent over Tuesday's close, after touching an intra-day high of Rs 209.90, according to stock exchange data.

While oil-to-telecom behemoth RIL's Rs 53,125 crore mega rights issue opened for subscription by shareholders last week, it has become the first issue where eligible shareholders got the rights entitlements (REs) in demat, which could be traded on stock exchanges. RIL-RE continued to command a healthy premium over its intrinsic value in its fifth trading session with healthy volumes.

On Wednesday the RIL share price closed at Rs 1,445.55 on the NSE. At this price, the intrinsic value of RIL-RE works out to Rs 188.5 (difference over the rights issue price of Rs 1,257). Thus, at the closing price, RIL-RE commanded a premium of Rs 12.95 -- a 6.9-plus per cent premium over the intrinsic value at market closing prices.

Total 93 lakh RIL-REs changed hands on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, with a total traded value of Rs 167.3 crore. In five trading sessions. More than Rs 1,450 crore of trades have taken place on stock exchanges – all at a premium to the intrinsic value.

Over 7.6 crore RIL-REs have traded on stock exchanges in the five trading sessions of listing. This is more than 18 per cent of the total REs issued (42.26 crore). The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of RIL-REs stood at Rs 179.8 on Wednesday on the NSE. The RIL VWAP for the day was Rs 1,430.20.

RIL-RE trading began on May 20 and Friday will be the last day for buying or selling rights entitlements on NSE/BSE. It is the first rights entitlement ever traded on stock exchanges.

In the rights issue, the company will offer one share for every 15 shares held at Rs 1,257 per share. This will be the first issue where the rights entitlements will be credited to eligible shareholders' demat accounts and will be freely tradable.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned

Boeing Co said Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, including laying off 6,770 U.S. workers as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing also disclosed it plans several ...

UN calls for more to tackle new forms of aggression of using cyberattacks on healthcare facilities

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on nations to tackle the malicious use of digital technology to conduct cyberattacks on critical civilian infrastructure and healthcare facilities, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pande...

British regulator says 'COPCOV' hydroxychloroquine trial paused

An international hydroxychloroquine trial led by the University of Oxford has been paused, Britains pharmaceutical regulator said on Wednesday, less than a week after the trial started, amid fresh safety concerns over the drug. The French g...

WHO creates foundation to tap new funding sources

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Wednesday the creation of a foundation that will enable it to tap new sources of funding, including the general public.The WHO Foundation is being created as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020