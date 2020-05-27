Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan OK's funds for USD 1.1 tn stimulus to fight pandemic woes

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:11 IST
Japan OK's funds for USD 1.1 tn stimulus to fight pandemic woes

Japan's Cabinet approved a proposed 32 trillion-yen (USD 296 billion) supplementary budget Wednesday to help fund USD 1.1 trillion in measures to cushion the blow to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The extra funding under consideration includes support for small businesses, funding for improved medical systems and subsidies for local governments. The budget also will pay for measures to help prepare for possible future waves of infections.

Japan's economy, the world's third largest, slipped into recession in the last quarter and was already slowing before the pandemic hit thanks to weakening global demand and consumer spending. The combined stimulus enacted so far amounts to a total of more than 230 trillion yen (USD 2.1 trillion), or about 40% of Japan's economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of officials on Wednesday.

“I will defend the Japanese economy at any cost against this once-in-a-century crisis,” Abe said. A pandemic state of emergency still in effect for Tokyo and several other areas ended Tuesday as the government began trying to get back to business.

The government only imposed voluntary requests for people stay home, but the precautions hit consumer spending and other business activity. The virtual shutdown of tourism has also taken a huge toll, while the global economic fallout from the pandemic is hammering businesses everywhere.

Japanese are still being asked to take care to avoid spreading the coronavirus, which has infected more than 16,650 people in Japan and killed 858. The finance minister, Taro Aso, said quick action was needed, noting that it would likely take a long time for things to get back to normal.

“Under such conditions, we need to firmly protect businesses that are continuing to operate, and employment, and to be fully prepared for any so-called 'second wave,'” he said..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson: 24-hour COVID test results as soon as possible

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he wanted coronavirus test results to be returned within 24 hours as his government prepares to launch a new tracing system to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.This has gone from a...

Boeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned

Boeing Co said Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, including laying off 6,770 U.S. workers as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing also disclosed it plans several ...

UN calls for more to tackle new forms of aggression of using cyberattacks on healthcare facilities

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on nations to tackle the malicious use of digital technology to conduct cyberattacks on critical civilian infrastructure and healthcare facilities, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pande...

British regulator says 'COPCOV' hydroxychloroquine trial paused

An international hydroxychloroquine trial led by the University of Oxford has been paused, Britains pharmaceutical regulator said on Wednesday, less than a week after the trial started, amid fresh safety concerns over the drug. The French g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020