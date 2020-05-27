Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndoStar Capital Finance raises Rs 1,225 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:26 IST
IndoStar Capital Finance raises Rs 1,225 cr

Non-banking financial player IndoStar Capital Finance on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,225 crore equity capital from Brookfield, an alternative asset manager. The investment by Brookfield in the retail-focussed NBFC is a combination of primary investment in equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS).

With this investment, Brookfield will become a co-promoter with 24.6 per cent stake, along with IndoStar Capital Mauritius having 45.2 per cent holding at present. "This investment is a strong endorsement of IndoStar's business model, management capability and quality of its franchise. This investment not only provides equity funding but also access to new debt financing via Brookfield's relationships with financial institutions," Indostar's executive vice-chairman and CEO, R Sridhar, said in a release.

Brookfield will also invest Rs 225 crore through secondary purchase of shares from IndoStar Capital Mauritius. Post this infusion, IndoStar's capital adequacy ratio has improved to almost 40 per cent compared with 27 per cent before this equity infusion, the release said.

This is the first private equity deal by Brookfield in the financial services space in the country. IndoStar has assets under management of around Rs 10,200 crore and has nearly 70,000 customers.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's anti-slavery rescuers resume raids after coronavirus halt

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, May 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - B razilian anti-slavery rescuers have carried out their first raid after a two-month freeze due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying coffee farms will be their main priori...

Man, two women run over by speeding vehicle in UP's Fatehpur

Three people, including two women, were killed while one person sustained critical injuries when a speeding four-wheeler ran over them on Wednesday here, police said. Station House Officer of Sultanpur Ghosh police station A K Mishra said, ...

IndiGrid March-qtr net profit doubles to Rs 99.7 cr

IndiGrid, the countrys first InvIT in the power sector, on Wednesday reported an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 99.7 crore on the back of higher revenues. The company, which had reported a net ...

UK's Johnson: 24-hour COVID test results as soon as possible

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he wanted coronavirus test results to be returned within 24 hours as his government prepares to launch a new tracing system to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.This has gone from a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020