COVID-19: IHCL implements enhanced hygiene, safety protocols

Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Wednesday announced implementation of enhanced precautionary measures across hotels under its brands -- Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger -- as part of preparations for reopening once India emerges from the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. As the country gears up to reopen various sectors in a phased manner, IHCL's hotels have effectively implemented heightened hygiene and safety procedures for all guests, employees, partners and vendors, the company said in a statement.

Some of these measures include thermal screening of all employees and guests, intensive hospital level sanitisation of its hotels as well as new contactless processes and social distancing measures, it added. Commenting on the steps taken, IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said, "The challenges we face are unprecedented, but we believe the best way for us to demonstrate our commitment is to give our guests and associates the assurance of exacting standards of safety and hygiene." In preparation of resuming operations, the company has implemented multiple recommendations in its hotels and across the organization in accordance with guidelines published by the World Health Organization (WHO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Government of India, it said.

IHCL has also been working in close consultation with its longstanding global partners, who are pioneers in providing smart sustainable solutions for cleanliness and hygiene for the hospitality industry, the company added. IHCL said check-in and check-out formalities will be processed digitally as far as possible in order to have minimum contact.

Menus will largely be digital or single use, with greater emphasis on wellness-oriented food sections for healthier meals and greater level of immunity, it said. "In addition, all associates and vendors will also be provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and all work areas will be disinfected regularly," the company said.